Human Rights Day Event at the Church of Scientology of Sacramento Commemorates Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Keynote Speaker Edrine Ddungu Al Wilson (Youth on the Move) Speaking to Rev Kay Alice Daly and Edrine Ddungu From Left to Right Will Price, Nathan Johnson, Rev Kay Alice Daly, Al Wilson, Effie Gant and Rhonda Fletcher

Church of Scientology of Sacramento focuses on human rights and how raising awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is vital in today's world.

“human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” ” — L Ron Hubbard

SACRAMENTO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 10th marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world’s premier human rights document. In celebration of this milestone, the Church of Scientology of Sacramento held a human rights open house featuring guest speaker Edrine Ddungu Board Member of Africa House and Past President of the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento on Dec 10th 2023. The theme of the presentation was Dignity, Freedom and Justice for all.

Although the UDHR was adopted 75 years ago, current news reveals horrific abuses and violations of the rights enshrined in the document: poverty and hunger, human trafficking, religious repression and war.

Mr Ddungu spoke to his experiences with Human Rights violations saying “my life has had many violations of human rights and it is really good to discover that I can know about them and that I can teach them to my people in my home country.”

Scientology Minister Reverend Kay Daly stated the event made many of the attendees hopeful for the future. It spawned networking between groups and the upshot for everyone who attended was being human is best when you know your human rights.

The local Pubic Affairs director for the local Church shared some statistics on Human Trafficking - showing Sacramento ranks seventh in the nation for trafficking. Thus, Scientology Churches and their members believe human rights education can create social change. They are inspired by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who believed that “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

To accomplish this change, Scientology Churches and Scientologists sponsor one of the world’s most comprehensive human rights education and public information initiatives, "United for Human Rights" and its program for young people "Youth for Human Rights". These nonprofits aim to create a sea of change by teaching young people everywhere their inalienable rights, thus creating an entire generation of leaders who will demand full implementation of the 30 articles of the UDHR.

The local public Affairs Director of the Sacramento Scientology church added that “Our event was intended to bring various ethnic communities together and learn the points of the UDHR that we can all agree with and respect the rights of others through education in those universal rights and offered the full array of booklets, video’s and educators guide to the community groups present.”

To learn more about or take part in the activities of the Church of Scientology of Sacramento to create a kinder, more decent society where all may enjoy their human rights, visit the Church at 1007 6th Street – Sacramento CA 95814.

Watch The Story of Human Rights or public service announcements on each of the articles of the UDHR or to learn how humanitarians of diverse cultures and faiths use United for Human Rights to guarantee the rights of others, watch episodes of Voices for Humanity.



