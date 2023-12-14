Part II: Two decades of national employment policies 2000-2020

This second part of the report “Towards a new generation of national employment policy (NEP): What can we learn from the evolution of the scope and content of NEPs” shows the results of participatory processes and how they shape the content of national employment policies. It analyses the content of national employment policies with a view to assess their scope and evolution over time. This report aims at responding to one of the most frequent questions from ILO constituents and employment practitioners, i.e., what types of employment policies do countries have? Or what types of employment policies are formulated in similar contexts? As a contribution to a fuller response to that demand, this report aims at cataloguing employment solutions as set out in national employment policies, to which countries can refer when developing or updating their employment policies.