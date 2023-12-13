Alexei Overchuk chairs EEC Council meeting

RUSSIA, December 13 - Issues related to further deepening integration in key economic areas and improving the union’s legal framework were considered.

On 12 December, a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission took place. The event was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk.

In order to launch a mechanism of financial assistance for industrial cooperation, the EEC Council approved a list of financial organisations participating in the mechanism of financial assistance in the implementation of joint cooperation projects in industrial sectors by the EAEU member states. The list includes financial organisations of the EAEU member states.

During the meeting, a proposal of the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Belarus to develop the Eurasian Electric Bus draft interstate programme was approved.

Amendments were made to the Regulations on the procedure for implementing quarantine phytosanitary control (supervision) at the customs border and on the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union, providing for the possibility of using the integral risk index of a country of origin of quarantined products and the possibility of using a phytosanitary risk management system that incorporates the integral risk index.

The meeting participants approved the Rules for circulation of disinfectant, disinfestation and decontamination agents for veterinary purposes on the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Amendments were made to the technical regulations of the Customs Union for fat and oil products, which, among other things, clarify the requirements for acceptable levels of safety indicators for certain types of alimentary fat and oil products, including in terms of establishing “glycidyl esters of fatty acids equivalent to glycidol” in certain types of food products.

The period for granting a deferment and/or instalment plan for the payment of import customs duties when importing goods into the customs territory of the EAEU has been temporarily extended for six months for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2024 for backbone and/or city-forming enterprises (organisations) that receive support, in accordance with the legislation of the EAEU member states, to implement measures aimed at increasing the sustainability of the economies of the member states.

Tariff exemptions were approved for certain types of poultry meat. A similar decision is being considered for fresh chicken eggs.