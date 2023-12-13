Submit Release
Russia and Nicaragua to develop trade ties and industrial cooperation

RUSSIA, December 13 - Denis Manturov meets with Laureano Facundo Ortega Murillo, Special Presidential Representative of Nicaragua, on developing relations with Russia

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov met with Laureano Facundo Ortega Murillo, Special Presidential Representative of Nicaragua, on developing relations with Russia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas for trade and industrial cooperation, focusing most on the implementation of joint projects in the field of pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and the automotive industry.

A mutual focus was noted on increasing the volume and expanding the range of Russian-Nicaraguan trade, including by increasing Nicaraguan imports of products in demand on the Russian market. In this context, an agreement was reached to organise direct contact between Nicaraguan manufacturers and Russian importers, in particular large retail chains, to thoroughly study the possibilities of supplying goods from this Latin American country.

