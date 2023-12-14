Sawtooth Elevates Chevy Colorado With New Tonneau!

Red Chevy Colorado driving in the desert with an expanded Sawtooth Tonneau Sawtooth Logo Red Chevy Colorado with expanded Sawtooth Tonneau

Sawtooth Launches Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon Expandable Tonneau Line

We are delighted to introduce the world's most versatile truck bed cover to our Chevy Colorado customers.” — D.J. Potter

HEBER CITY, UT, US, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sawtooth, an innovator in truck bed tonneau covers, proudly announces the debut of the Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau Cover tailored exclusively for the 2023–Present Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon. The Sawtooth Tonneau introduces versatility, enabling owners to maximize cargo capacity in their compact trucks.

Recognizing the challenges faced by owners of smaller-bed trucks like the Chevy Colorado when transporting larger or taller cargo, Sawtooth presented the innovative STRETCH tonneau cover. This solution addresses limitations by effectively covering and securing loads extending above the bed rails. Colorado owners no longer have to deal with the inconvenience of using bungees, straps, and tarps to secure oversized gear in a limited space.

D.J. Potter, CEO of Sawtooth, shared his enthusiasm for the product, stating, "We are delighted to introduce the world's most versatile truck bed cover to our Chevy Colorado customers. These trucks, with their smaller beds, benefit immensely from the Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau, providing additional loading and hauling capacity beyond the constraints of traditional 'flat only' tonneaus. The Sawtooth expandable tonneau not only accommodates tall cargo but also delivers a sleek, clean finish when laid flat."

Key Features of the Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Cover:

• Stretches and Expands: Securely cover large gear extending above pickup truck bed walls, offering unmatched versatility.

• Rolls Up: Quickly secures at the cab using buckles and straps, allowing full access to load and unload substantial cargo or leave the truck bed open.

• Sleek and Durable: Crafted from heavy‐duty STRETCH & HOLD composite textile, approximately 7 times thicker than other soft tonneaus, highly water-resistant.

• Premium Black Matt Finish: Resists fading, hiding dust and dirt better than any other tonneau cover for a consistently clean appearance.

• Seals with Patented Steel‐Reinforced J‐hook: No Velcro, zippers, clips, or snaps that quickly deteriorate.

• Flexible: Allows partial loads to protrude from the tonneau perimeter, providing flexibility for carrying various items.

• Easy‐To‐Use Design: Facilitates quick loading and unloading of gear with easy access to the tailgate.

• Protects: Guards against rain, snow, sun, dust, and more. Supports snow loads with easily removable aluminum cross supports while lying flat.

• No Tools Needed Installation: Simple and under 6 minutes. Clamps and tools included for mounting tonneau frame to the pickup truck.

• Limited Lifetime Warranty: Offers coverage against defective materials or workmanship.

For more information about the Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Cover for Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, please visit www.sawtootht.com. The product is available for purchase at Sawtooth Tonneau Cover – Chevy Colorado.

To learn more about Sawtooth's recognition By Hagerty Magazine, visit: https://sawtootht.com/blogs/news/sawtooth-tonneau-named-in-top-10-new-products-at-sema-2021-by-hagerty-magazine.

Sawtooth is committed to customer satisfaction, offering a Limited Lifetime Warranty on the Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Cover.

