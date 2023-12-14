Sawtooth Elevates Chevy Colorado With New Tonneau!

Red Chevy Colorado driving in the desert with an expanded Sawtooth Tonneau

Red Chevy Colorado driving in the desert with an expanded Sawtooth Tonneau

Sawtooth STRETCH tonneau cover. Wold's only expandable tonneau cover

Sawtooth Logo

Red Chevy Colorado with expanded Sawtooth Tonneau

Red Chevy Colorado with expanded Sawtooth Tonneau

Sawtooth Launches Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon Expandable Tonneau Line

We are delighted to introduce the world's most versatile truck bed cover to our Chevy Colorado customers.”
— D.J. Potter

HEBER CITY, UT, US, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sawtooth, an innovator in truck bed tonneau covers, proudly announces the debut of the Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau Cover tailored exclusively for the 2023–Present Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon. The Sawtooth Tonneau introduces versatility, enabling owners to maximize cargo capacity in their compact trucks.

Recognizing the challenges faced by owners of smaller-bed trucks like the Chevy Colorado when transporting larger or taller cargo, Sawtooth presented the innovative STRETCH tonneau cover. This solution addresses limitations by effectively covering and securing loads extending above the bed rails. Colorado owners no longer have to deal with the inconvenience of using bungees, straps, and tarps to secure oversized gear in a limited space.

D.J. Potter, CEO of Sawtooth, shared his enthusiasm for the product, stating, "We are delighted to introduce the world's most versatile truck bed cover to our Chevy Colorado customers. These trucks, with their smaller beds, benefit immensely from the Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau, providing additional loading and hauling capacity beyond the constraints of traditional 'flat only' tonneaus. The Sawtooth expandable tonneau not only accommodates tall cargo but also delivers a sleek, clean finish when laid flat."

Key Features of the Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Cover:
• Stretches and Expands: Securely cover large gear extending above pickup truck bed walls, offering unmatched versatility.
• Rolls Up: Quickly secures at the cab using buckles and straps, allowing full access to load and unload substantial cargo or leave the truck bed open.
• Sleek and Durable: Crafted from heavy‐duty STRETCH & HOLD composite textile, approximately 7 times thicker than other soft tonneaus, highly water-resistant.
• Premium Black Matt Finish: Resists fading, hiding dust and dirt better than any other tonneau cover for a consistently clean appearance.
• Seals with Patented Steel‐Reinforced J‐hook: No Velcro, zippers, clips, or snaps that quickly deteriorate.
• Flexible: Allows partial loads to protrude from the tonneau perimeter, providing flexibility for carrying various items.
• Easy‐To‐Use Design: Facilitates quick loading and unloading of gear with easy access to the tailgate.
• Protects: Guards against rain, snow, sun, dust, and more. Supports snow loads with easily removable aluminum cross supports while lying flat.
• No Tools Needed Installation: Simple and under 6 minutes. Clamps and tools included for mounting tonneau frame to the pickup truck.
• Limited Lifetime Warranty: Offers coverage against defective materials or workmanship.

For more information about the Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Cover for Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, please visit www.sawtootht.com. The product is available for purchase at Sawtooth Tonneau Cover – Chevy Colorado.

To learn more about Sawtooth's recognition By Hagerty Magazine, visit: https://sawtootht.com/blogs/news/sawtooth-tonneau-named-in-top-10-new-products-at-sema-2021-by-hagerty-magazine.

Sawtooth is committed to customer satisfaction, offering a Limited Lifetime Warranty on the Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Cover.

Dennis Jay Potter
D.J. Enterprises
+1 801-633-4804
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau

You just read:

Sawtooth Elevates Chevy Colorado With New Tonneau!

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dennis Jay Potter
D.J. Enterprises
+1 801-633-4804
Company/Organization
Sawtooth
333 E 300 N
Midway, Utah, 84049
United States
+1 801-692-3368
Visit Newsroom
About

Sawtooth manufactures cargo management products such as the world’s only expandable tonneau cover and the world’s most aerodynamic cartop cargo carrier. Sawtooth has two issued utility patents and three additional utility patents pending in the US and Europe. The Sawtooth STRETCH tonneau cover is the only tonneau that can quickly load, secure, and protect cargo taller than the pickup truck bed walls. Competing tonneau manufacturers void their warranty if cargo makes contact with their tonneau covers. The Sawtooth SURFBOARD, which will debut at this years SEMA show, is the world’s most aerodynamic cartop carrier. Sawtooth is currently tooling to produce this sleek, easily removable, and lightweight carrier. Also, Sawtooth’s cartop carrier easily stores in compact areas when not needed. Competing cartop cargo carriers are big, bulky, ugly, and loud. Sawtooth’s aim is to improve logistics through unique design and increased functionality. Unlike our competition, we believe cargo management equipment should be sleek, aerodynamic, quiet, and low-profile. We also believe cargo management equipment should be able to stretch, expand, and secure cargo only when needed.

https://sawtootht.com/

More From This Author
Sawtooth Elevates Chevy Colorado With New Tonneau!
Sawtooth Unleashes Its Inner Maverick
Grandwest Adds Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau to Its Product Lineup
View All Stories From This Author