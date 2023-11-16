Sawtooth Unleashes Its Inner Maverick

Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau for 2022–Present Ford Maverick Sawtooth Logo Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau for 2022–Present Ford Maverick

Load More, Haul More, and Do More with the Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Cover

We are very excited to include the world’s most versatile truck bed cover to our Ford Maverick customers.” — D.J. Potter

HEBER CITY, UT, US, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sawtooth, a leading innovator in truck bed covers, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Cover, specifically designed for the 2022–Present Ford Maverick. As the only expandable pickup truck bed cover in the world, the Sawtooth Tonneau provides unparalleled versatility for Maverick owners, allowing them to load more, haul more, and do more with their compact trucks.

Compact pickup trucks like the Ford Maverick, with their smaller beds, often present challenges when it comes to transporting larger or taller cargo. The Sawtooth STRETCH tonneau overcomes these limitations, offering a solution for covering and securing loads that extend above the bed rails. With the Sawtooth Tonneau, Maverick owners can say goodbye to the hassle of using bungees, straps, and tarps to secure oversized gear in a small bed.

D.J. Potter, CEO of Sawtooth, expresses his excitement about the product, stating, “After hundreds of requests, we are finally ready to launch the sale of the world’s most versatile truck bed cover to our Ford Maverick customers. These trucks, by their very nature, have smaller, shorter beds. The Sawtooth expandable tonneau gives Ford Maverick customers the extra hauling capacity that traditional ‘flat only’ tonneaus limit. The Sawtooth expandable tonneau not only expands and covers tall cargo but also lays flat for a clean sleek finish.”

Key Features of the Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Cover:

• Stretches and Expands: Cover and secure large gear that extends above the pickup truck bed walls, providing unmatched versatility.

• Rolls Up: Secures at the cab in seconds using buckles and straps, offering full access to load and unload big cargo or leave the truck bed open.

• Sleek and Durable: Heavy‐duty STRETCH & HOLD composite textile, approximately 7 times thicker than other soft tonneaus, highly water-resistant.

• Premium Black Matt Finish: Hides dust and dirt better than any other tonneau cover, resisting fading for a clean look.

• Seals with Patented Steel‐Reinforced J‐hook: No Velcro, zippers, clips, or snaps that quickly fall apart.

• Flexible: Allows partial loads to protrude from the tonneau perimeter, offering the flexibility to carry various items.

• Easy‐To‐Use Design: Quick loading and unloading of gear, with access to the tailgate.

• Protects: From rain, snow, sun, dust, and more. Supports snow loads with easily removable aluminum cross supports while lying flat.

• No Tools Needed Installation: Simple and takes under 6 minutes. Clamps and tools included for mounting tonneau frame to the pickup truck.

• Limited Lifetime Warranty: Provides coverage against defective materials or workmanship.

For more information about the Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Cover for Ford Maverick, please visit www.sawtootht.com. The product is available for purchase at Sawtooth Tonneau Cover - Ford Maverick.

To learn more about Sawtooth's recognition in the SEMA Launch Pad Competition, visit Sawtooth Tonneau Chosen as Finalist in SEMA Launch Pad Competition.

Sawtooth is committed to customer satisfaction, offering a Limited Lifetime Warranty on the Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Cover.

Sawtooth STRETCH tonneau cover. World's Most Versatile Truck Bed Cover