When to Add, Remove or Change an Owner of a Hawaiian Timeshare by Deed and Record

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Hawaiian timeshare deed recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances adds, removes or changes an owner of a timeshare. Trusts, limited liabilities companies, and gifts require a change in owners. Divorce, marriage, and change in access require adding or removing a co-owner. The recorded deed is forwarded to the timeshare company to update their records of owners.Deeds are used to gift a timeshare. An owner no longer uses the timeshare but continues to pay annual maintenance fees. A win-win situation is to gift the timeshare to someone who will use the timeshare. The new owner has access and use to a timeshare in Hawaii. The prior owner is relieved of the obligation to pay maintenance fees.A trust avoids probate. But the trust must own the timeshare. The current owner signs a deed to transfer their ownership to their trust. A person forms a limited liability company for tax purposes and liability protection. To work, the timeshare must change from the owner as an individual to a limited liability company by deed.In divorce, a deed removes one spouse as owner. Removing a spouse is important because as long as both ex-spouses remain owners, both have access to the timeshare, and both are liable for the maintenance fees. A deed also adds a spouse, friend, or relative as a co-owner. Adding a new co-owner gives the new owner access to the timeshare. Adding new owners as joint tenants avoid probate on the death of a joint tenant owner. Hawaiian timeshare deed recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances is needed to change, add, or remove an owner of a timeshare. Trusts, limited liabilities companies, and gifts require a change in owners. Divorce, marriage, or allowing or preventing access to a timeshare resort require adding or removing a co-owner. The recorded deed is forwarded to the timeshare company to update their records of owners.Mark W. Bidwell provides this press release. Mr. Bidwell markets through the website DeedAndRecord.com . The office is at 4952 Warner Avenue, Suite 235, Huntington Beach, CA 92649. Phone is 714-846-2888.