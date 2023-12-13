Man Arrested After Fox 5 Tip About Stolen Salvation Army Van

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Receiving Stolen Property offense that occurred in the 1000 block of 1St Street, Northeast.

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the suspect stole a Salvation Army van from the 3300 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest.

On Monday, December 11, 2023, Fox 5 aired a news story about the stolen van. Shortly afterwards, a viewer called Fox 5 to say that they saw the stolen van near 1st Street and L Street, Northeast.

The Fox 5 Newsdesk contacted MPD’s Public Information Office and passed along the viewer’s tip. Fifth District officers immediately responded to the area of 1st Street and L Street, Northeast, and located the stolen van, which was unoccupied.

While officers were on scene, the suspect walked up and unlocked the van. Officers stopped the suspect and conducted an investigation, which revealed that the suspect was not authorized to have possession of either the van or the key.

On Monday, December 11, 2023, 58-year-old Michael Peete, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

“This is what happens when our entire community—from eagle-eyed residents to local news media to our police officers—comes together to keep our city safe,” Chief Pamela A. Smith said. “This kind of collaboration is the key to reducing crime, and we’re very grateful to the viewer who assisted us by calling this tip in.”

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to extend special thanks to Fox 5.

CCN: 23201279