Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Installing Additional Speed Tables at Kualoa and Kahuku

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will install additional speed tables and speed humps at Kualoa and Kahuku in a continuing effort to improve safety on Hawai‘i’s roadways.

Five speed tables will be installed along Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) between mile posts 16.3 and 17.9, near Gunstock Ranch and Mālaekahana Beach Park. Construction will take place from Dec. 13 to 19. As a reminder, the speed limit along this stretch of road between Mālaekahana Beach Park and Wahinepe‘e in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction, and between Wahinepe‘e and the vicinity of the Kahuku Police Station in the Hale‘iwa-bound direction, will be permanently reduced to 35 mph from 45 mph in both directions, effective Dec. 11.

Five speed tables will be installed along Kamehameha Highway, between mile posts 30.35 and 30.85, near Kualoa Ranch. Construction work will take place between Dec. 20 and 28.

Three speed humps will be installed at Pualalea Street, between Makaiau Place to Huehu Street, near Kahuku Elementary School. Construction will take place from Dec. 29 to Jan. 3, 2024. The installation is being done in collaboration with the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services. This area was identified by community members and elected officials from the district who have expressed concerns about high-speed drivers traveling through the residential neighborhood and school area.

Construction times for the installations are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. During the installation, lanes will be closed in each direction.

HDOT is installing traffic calming devices, including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps to promote pedestrian safety by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter residential and school areas. The completion of the installations at Kualoa and Kahuku will bring the number of raised crosswalks and speed tables installed by HDOT since 2019 to 197. An additional 19 are in progress. For additional information, visit the HDOT Safety Improvement Map at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map/.

