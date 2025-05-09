Modular home delivery for wildfire survivors to continue this week

Main, News Posted on May 8, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that modular homes for wildfire survivors will again be transported from Kahului to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) housing site in Lahaina.

On Saturday, May 10, the modular homes will be hauled from Kahului Harbor to the temporary staging site near the Kahului small boat ramp from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The trucks will proceed onto Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) from the harbor, then head west and turn right onto Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400), which is adjacent to the Kahului small boat ramp.

Beginning Monday, May 12 through Friday, May 16, the modular homes will be hauled nightly from the staging site near the Kahului small boat ramp to Lahaina.

Hauling each night will begin at 9 p.m. and is expected to conclude by 11:59 p.m. The transport will involve trucks in a caravan.

From the Kahului small boat ramp, the trucks will head south on Kahului Beach Road and turn left heading east on Kaʻahumanu Avenue, then turn right onto Hāna Highway (Route 36). The trucks will then turn right onto Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) and head west, linking with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380). At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina. In Lahaina, the trucks will continue on Honoapiʻilani Highway and make a right turn onto Leialiʻi Parkway near the Lahaina Civic Center and head to the site, which is mauka of the highway.

For hauling schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the modular units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.