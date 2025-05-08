Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation continues with daytime schedule

Main, News Posted on May 8, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the continuation of the current improvement project, Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation – From Waimea Bay Beach Park to ʻŌpaeʻula Stream Bridge, along with its typical work schedule.

Night work began on Joseph P. Leong/ Kamehameha Highway in April 2025 as crews worked to lower manhole covers and begin resurfacing of the roadway, from Waimea Bay Beach Park to ʻŌpaeʻula Stream Bridge.

Due to the start of sea turtle nesting season, from May – September, this work was shifted to a daytime schedule. Work is now being performed on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the typical work schedule for the remainder of the project until otherwise notified.

Crews are currently working to repave Joseph P. Leong Highway from the Helemano Uka Stream Bridge to the Hale‘iwa Town intersection with Kamehameha Highway. This portion of work is estimated to take two months to complete.

The next phase of work will require repaving from the Hale‘iwa Town intersection toward Waimea Bay Beach Park. Crews will monitor traffic conditions to evaluate the effectiveness of daytime work in this area. HDOT will suspend daytime work if impacts of this work become significant.

The estimated completion date of this project is December 2025, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions. To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###