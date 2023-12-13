DOH News Release – The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program (EPAP) for Maui residents will close on December 16, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 13, 2023 23-160

The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program (EPAP) for Maui residents will close on December 16, 2023

LAHAINA – The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program (EPAP) program will be available through the end of its current activation period, ending December 16, 2023. Individuals enrolled in the program are urged to fill/renew their prescriptions before the EPAP closes.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had approved the State of Hawaiʻi’s request to activate EPAP on August 19, 2023 to help uninsured Maui residents impacted by the wildfires get the prescription drugs and medical equipment they needed to stay healthy. The announcement with eligibility and enrollment details can be found at this link.

The latest report from December 7, 2023, shows the total funding used for all claims and fees is $74,128.67, or 15% of the $500,000.00 total funding that was approved. This includes a total of 319 claims with $40,357.23 spent on prescriptions; $41,014.67 spent on total claims; $33,114.00 spent on activation, and $657.44 spent on durable medical equipment (DME).

Individual use of EPAP as of November 28, 2023 shows that a total of 58 patients made claims, and filled 188 first prescriptions and an additional 104 prescriptions filled.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is working with the Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center to assist those who will need prescription assistance after the program closes including applying for Medicaid or other medical assistance program for which they might be eligible. Please call 808-871-7772 or visit https://www.ccmaui.org/ for details.

For more information about EPAP, visit the EPAP website at https://aspr.hhs.gov/epap. This program is paid for by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

# # #

Media Contact:

Shawn Hamamoto

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i Department of Health

Phone: 808-586-4417

Cell: 808-722-5380