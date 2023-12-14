Local Business Owner, Cynthia Gave, Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Cynthia Gave, President of The Metiss Group, has been named to National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.DAVIDSON, NC, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Gave, The Metiss Group, Davidson, NC was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Cyndi Gave, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, we are reminded daily about the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Gave. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Ms. Gave was born and raised just outside New York City, graduated from Michigan State University, and founded The Metiss Group in Metro Detroit in 1996 before expanding it to the Charlotte, NC area 10 years later. The Metiss Group works with small to mid-size businesses throughout the US aligning talent processes to overall business strategies; right people in the right seats, performance acceleration, and organizational health. Cyndi has been a member, speaker, and sponsor to Entrepreneur’s Organization, Vistage, Renaissance Executive Forum and other CEO peer-to-peer groups.
Gave joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Cynthia Gave as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Please click here to learn more about www.themetissgroup.com
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
Cynthia Gave
The Metiss Group
+1 704-837-0696
cyndi@themetissgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube