Afforai Sponsored by Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

The $150,000 grant in tech services allows Afforai to accelerate growth rapidly.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Afforai, a leading AI research assistant tool, is proud to announce its collaboration with Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub. With up to $150,000 in Azure credits, Afforai will have access to valuable tools and technology essential for developing their innovative Afforai AI research tool.
Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub supports startups by providing access to state-of-the-art AI services, expert guidance, and essential technology needed to build a future-proof startup.
By collaborating with Microsoft for Startups and hosting their servers with Microsoft Azure, Afforai can radically accelerate the development of their AI research tool.
With clear and precise translation capabilities, a user-friendly question-answer system, and robust summarization, the Afforai AI research tool enables users to engage seamlessly with documents. On average, workers might spend nine hours a week sifting through documents for important information. Afforai gives users ten times the productivity, cutting that time to one hour.
Afforai is a second brain to distill infinite knowledge to produce trustworthy knowledge. Receiving this grant allows them to innovate and create awesome technologies for Afforai without worrying about technology costs at an early stage of their startup.
Afforai is proud to be honored by Microsoft for Startups’ generous support.
Co-founded by CEO Alec Nguyen and CTO Hung Nguyen, Afforai began as a college project. After experiencing countless late nights pouring over lengthy research papers, Alec and Hung believed there had to be a way to navigate the never-ending amount of content more efficiently.
This thought sparked the idea for Afforai, an AI research tool designed to reduce research time for readers. With a diverse team of engineers, designers, and marketers, Afforai has set out to revolutionize how people interact with knowledge. Afforai has refined algorithms, trained models, and tested prototypes to provide a tool that seamlessly integrates into users’ lives, saving them precious time as they uncover hidden insights. Today, Afforai is used to empower knowledge-seekers across countless domains. Whether a student, business development representative, researcher, or programmer, Afforai can enhance productivity and make research more accessible, efficient, and rewarding.
