Governor Abbott Appoints French To TexNet Technical Advisory Committee

TEXAS, December 13 - December 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Larry French to the TexNet Technical Advisory Committee for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Committee advises the Bureau of Economic Geology on the use of funding, including the TexNet Seismic Monitoring Program and collaborative research relationships with other universities in Texas, and on the preparation of a status report to the Governor and Legislature.

Larry French of Austin recently retired as the groundwater division director for the Texas Water Development Board. He is a licensed geoscientist with the State of Texas and currently serves on the board of directors of Hyde Park School. French received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of California at Riverside and Master of Arts in Geology from The University of Texas at Austin.