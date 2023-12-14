HMP Global launches AIBD Network, a comprehensive digital education resource for inflammatory bowel diseases

The AIBD Network provides digital opportunities for clinical education, comprehensive case studies, new evidence-based approaches in IBD management, and insights from the leading experts from around the world.

New collaborative learning environment features expert insights and interactive features from respected, well-known AIBD annual and regional meetings.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare company, today unveiled its highly anticipated AIBD Network, the official digital home of the respected and well-known Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (AIBD) national and regional meetings. The collaborative learning environment features year-round cutting-edge information on inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) from the expert leaders and faculty of AIBD.

AIBD Network was announced from the main stage of the 22nd annual AIBD conference, under way now at Walt Disney Dolphin Hotel in Orlando. The digital resource features real-world clinical information, expert insights, interactive features, comprehensive case studies, and updates on new research and evidence-based approaches in IBD management.

“Our ultimate goal is improving outcomes for our patients, and through the AIBD Learning Network, clinicians will have a central hub for expert insights and updates on the diagnosis and management of IBD,” said AIBD Co-Chair Millie Long, MD, MPH, FACG. “It brings together engaging content from the leading experts in the field from North America, Europe, and across the globe, including new content for APPs, GI pharmacists and psychologists, and other members of multidisciplinary teams who care for patients with IBD.”

For more than two decades, AIBD has attracted experts in the field to share optimal treatment strategies, discuss best practices, and provide real-world takeaways to help attendees improve patient outcomes through education. The AIBD Network provides digital opportunities for clinical education, comprehensive case studies, new evidence-based approaches in IBD management, and insights from the leading experts from around the world who are essential to providing optimal treatment strategies for patients with IBD.

“Our field is evolving, and it is critical for all members of the IBD care team to stay up to date on the latest advances and treatment strategies in patient care,” said AIBD Co-Chair Miguel Regueiro, MD, FACG. “The AIBD national and regional meetings remain the premier gatherings for this in-depth learning, and now we can provide expert-driven, year-round updates for ongoing professional growth and development.”

Educational Program

AIBD regionals and the annual conference offer multiple learning tracks and topics including IBD therapies and advances, research updates, surgical therapy, multidisciplinary care, and new technology. More than 2,500 participants at the national meeting engage in workshops, breakout sessions, leadership development programs, and more.

AIBD welcomes all members in the IBD field, including gastroenterologists, nurses, physicians, surgeons, and other healthcare professionals, to take part in the event. More than 75 leading IBD experts will share 100-plus educational presentations, providing clinicians the tools they need to stay current in the ever-evolving IBD field.

To access AIBD Network, visit aibdnetwork.com. For more information about AIBD meetings, visit advancesinibd.com.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; HMP Market Access Insights, the pharmaceutical industry’s gold standard provider for cancer drug market insights; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.



