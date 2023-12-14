EGR Unveils Exciting Preferred Dealer Quarterly Rewards Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR, a leading provider of innovative automotive products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Preferred Dealer Quarterly Rewards Program, scheduled to commence on January 1, 2024. This initiative aims to empower brick-and-mortar jobbers by encouraging increased purchases of EGR products through various distribution channels, offering enticing rewards directly from EGR.
How It Works:
Under the Quarterly Rewards Program, brick-and-mortar jobbers are invited to submit purchase invoices to qualify for cash back rebates. These rebates take the form gift cards or affiliate products, providing flexibility for jobbers to utilize them as they see fit. The program operates on a quarterly basis, with rewards varying each quarter.
Becoming an EGR Preferred Dealer:
EGR is actively seeking brick-and-mortar retailers who exemplify the qualities of representing EGR products and possess the technical capability to install products, particularly the RollTrac. To qualify as an EGR Preferred Dealer, applicants must have a physical retail store with dedicated space to showcase EGR products and Point of Purchase (POP) displays.
EGR is excited about the opportunities this program presents to strengthen relationships with its valued partners and looks forward to the positive impact it will have on the automotive retail landscape.
For more information on EGR USA, visit www.egrusa.com or call 800.757.7075. To learn more about EGR USA view this video.
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlan
EGR USA
Director of Marketing
503.206.1917
jmaclauchlan@egrusa.com
Justin MacLauchlan
