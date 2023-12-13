How Will You Reduce Your Waste This Holiday?

CANADA, December 13 - Released on December 13, 2023

The Ministry of Environment is once again encouraging everyone in Saskatchewan to consider waste reduction when preparing for this holiday season.

"This is a special time of year, where we gather together with friends and family, but this season also gives us the opportunity to think about the amount, and kind, of waste we produce," Environment Minister Christine Tell said. "On average, only half of the material in your garbage bin belongs there - the rest can be diverted into other waste management programs, such as recycling and composting."

It can be tricky to know where to start, however, the Ministry of Environment will be sharing low waste holiday tips - including low- or no-waste decorating, gift-giving and wrapping, and post-holiday clean up - starting tomorrow on the Saskatchewan Environment Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SKEnviro.

"The trick to reducing waste during the holidays is to think about what we're trying to accomplish - spending time with loved ones, showing appreciation to the people in our lives - and find ways to do that using fewer resources, like gifts of time or reusable items," Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council Executive Director Joanne Fedyk said.

The Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council also maintains an easy-to-use database of Saskatchewan recycling programs and offers composting promotion and training. More helpful information can be found on their website at saskwastereduction.ca.

Want to learn more about waste reduction in Saskatchewan? The 2022-23 Solid Waste Management Strategy Annual Report is available Solid Waste Management Strategy | Saskatchewan Waste Management | Government of Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan's Growth Plan envisions 1.4 million people living in the province by 2030. With this goal in mind, the Government of Saskatchewan recognizes how managing our solid waste requires a strategic approach to ensure our landfills are not overwhelmed and the environment is not polluted.

Implementing the Solid Waste Management Strategy contributes to Saskatchewan's Growth Plan, setting a foundation to support a strong economy, strong communities and strong families, and build a stronger Saskatchewan.

