KDG Recognized as a Clutch 1000 B2B Company for 2023

KDG ranks among the top B2B companies globally out of 280,000.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG, a professional services and technology consulting company located in Allentown, PA, has been included in the 2023 Clutch 1000 list. The Clutch 1000 is an exclusive ranking highlighting the top 1000 highest-rated business service providers on the platform out of more than 280,000 total providers worldwide. This is the fifth year KDG has been named to the prestigious list. This recognition closely follows KDG’s includes as a Fall 2023 Clutch Champion.

Honorees are selected based on four key criteria:

● Quantity, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews

● Diversity and scope of clientele and portfolio of work

● Robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience

● Strong brand awareness and industry recognition

KDG distinguishes itself as an industry leader through its innovative strategies and unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality services, including business strategy, UI/UX design, accounting services, and technology planning. Their reputation is further bolstered by the presence of over 30 verified reviews on Clutch, alongside a substantial collection of more than 4,100 live customer reviews featured on their website, reflecting an impressive 98% rate of customer satisfaction.

“We are immensely proud and honored to be recognized on the Clutch 1000 list for the fifth yea,” said Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. “Our inclusion in the Clutch 1000 is not just a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, but also to the trust and confidence our clients place in us. We believe this recognition from Clutch will further propel us towards new heights of success and innovation in the industry.”

“The Clutch 1000 is one of the most prestigious awards a service provider on Clutch can earn,” said Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch. “By featuring these top 1000 companies, we aim to connect businesses with the right service providers for their goals and, in turn, accelerate their own growth. Congratulations to these service providers for not only this recognition but for their steadfast commitment to delivering value for their clients.”

View the complete list of 2023 Clutch 1000 honorees here.

This is not the only recognition KDG has received in 2023. Recently, KDG was also named a Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania by Best Companies Group, and has also received the Best in Business Award from Inc. Magazine.

For more information about KDG and its B2B services, please visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About KDG: KDG (Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of technology and digital services to businesses and organizations across a wide range of industries. Founded in 2001, KDG has a long track record of delivering innovative solutions that help businesses grow and thrive. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, KDG is the partner of choice for businesses looking to leverage technology and digital services to achieve their goals. To learn more, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About Clutch: Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

