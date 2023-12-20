KDG named to Inc.’s 2023 Best in Business List in Enduring Impact: 15+ Years of Excellence: Northeast Region

This 4th annual list recognizes 215 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit.

This recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to not just excel in our industry, but to also make a meaningful difference in our community and society.” — Kyle David, President & CEO, KDG

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Enduring Impact: 15+ Years of Excellence category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society. The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, “Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 215 honored in the list’s fourth year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

"It is both an honor and a privilege for KDG to be named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business list,” says Kyle David, President & CEO of KDG. “This recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to not just excel in our industry, but to also make a meaningful difference in our community and society. At KDG, we believe that the true measure of success is not just in the profits we generate, but in the positive impact we create. Being part of this prestigious list reaffirms our dedication to this ethos and inspires us to continue setting benchmarks for excellence and societal contribution."

This is not the only recognition the professional services company has received in 2023. KDG was also named a Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania by Best Companies Group and a Top 1000 Global B2B Provider by Clutch.co.

For more information about KDG and its B2B services, please visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/. All Best in Business honorees can be viewed online at https://www.inc.com/best-in-business/2023.

About KDG: KDG (Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of technology and digital services to businesses and organizations across a wide range of industries. Founded in 2001, KDG has a long track record of delivering innovative solutions that help businesses grow and thrive. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, KDG is the partner of choice for businesses looking to leverage technology and digital services to achieve their goals. To learn more, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

Abot INC.: The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.