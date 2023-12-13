NBAA, AIA to Co-Host Jan. 23 Event to Share Perspectives on Bizav’s Challenges

Dec. 13, 2023

A new interactive event, hosted by NBAA and the Aviation Insurance Association (AIA), will focus on the issues most important to today’s business aviation industry.

The 2024 AIA/NBAA Joint Safety Roundtable event, set for Jan. 23 at Atlanta’s DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK), will feature facilitated discussions on staffing shortages, increasing safety concerns and ownership and leasing liabilities.

The event is intended to bring together aircraft operators, insurance agents, brokers and underwriters, and related industry experts for interactive dialogues on risk management.

“AIA and NBAA are committed to ensuring safety remains a core value for business aircraft owners and operators,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “This event is an exciting new opportunity to gather a wide range of players in the industry for collaborative discussion on staffing challenges, safety and ownership and leasing liabilities.”

A key goal of this event is to bring together safety-focused individuals to discuss some of the largest legal and safety risks facing the industry right now, allowing for discourse and shared perspectives from all types of industry experts.

“This new event is a unique chance to both learn from and teach other industry experts about options for utilizing business aircraft as tools in developing and growing businesses,” said Brian Koester, CAM, NBAA’s director of flight operations and regulations. “Collaborative workshops like this roundtable provide industry experts across a range of specialties an opportunity to have open discussions to ensure the most efficient, effective use of business aircraft.”

Attendance is free to all AIA and NBAA members. Non-member registration is $50. In order to ensure the most effective, engaging event, space is limited.