Judge Burt Riskedahl 1940-2023

Retired District Judge Burt Riskedahl died on December 12th, 2023. Judge Riskedahl served as Judge of the Burleigh County Court 1979-94, and was elected district judge in 1994, 1996, and 2002. He retired as district judge March 31, 2006. Arrangements are pending.

