Kenco Label and Tag Introduces Last Minute Stocking Stuffer to Enhance Household Packaging Sustainability

With packaging waste as an international problem, Kenco Label & Tag announces sale of the private labeled Boxpal ™ Twist on Amazon

Adding the Boxpal™ private label was a no-brainer. We can now offer a packaging solution for those consumers who are looking for simple, efficient, inexpensive ways to reuse their boxes.”
— Gabriel Karan
PEWAUKEE, WI, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee based Kenco Label and Tag, LLC, a leading provider of printers, labels, tags, and packaging supplies, is pleased to announce sales of the Boxpal™ Twist. With the global market for sustainable packaging expected to reach USD 737.6 billion by 2030, Kenco recognized the need to offer an environmentally friendly solution that enhances the household reuse of cardboard boxes.

Under a private label agreement with Wisconsin-based Box Latch Products, Kenco is able to offer the Boxpal™ Twist cardboard box opening and closing device on Amazon just in time for the year-end holiday gift season. Those who remember 1975 may remember that Schlitz introduced a twist-off cap for beer. As the first and only twist-off device for closing standard boxes, Kenco's Twist has been introduced in 2023.

The shortcoming of the Schlitz “Twist” off cap was that when it was “twisted” back on, the beer lost its fizz and, if tipped, the bottle would leak. The strength of the Twist is that when it is inserted between the flaps and twisted 90 degrees, tilted boxes do NOT leak. Instead, they stay firmly closed, preventing dust and light from contaminating the contents without the need for tape. Whereas the twist-off beverage cap had a one time use this Twist can be reused indefinitely. Upon use it becomes apparent that this twist off device:

• Saves time
o Insert it and twist - box flaps are closed
o No need for tape or tape guns
o Twist it – flaps are opened without a box cutter
• Avoids damage to boxes from layers of tape or folded flaps
• Durable – can be used hundreds of times over indefinite numbers of years
• Saves frustration and money
o Reduces need for plastic containers that become brittle and break as it advanced reuse of inexpensive or free cardboard boxes
• Saves the environment
o Boxes are reused instead or recycled or disposed of in landfills
• Versatile: ideal for packing moving and storing items in boxes opened and closed once a year or once a day
o Christmas decorations
o Crafts & scrapbooking materials
o Books, toys and seasonal items
o Goods stored for flea markets and yard sales
o Household goods

The alliance between BLP and Kenco provides mutual benefits. BLP gains access to Kenco's Amazon distribution channel and its extensive customer base. Kenco is able to expand its outstanding array of labels and tags with a timely and innovative product to address the growing demand for sustainable packaging for consumers. Both companies benefit from increased brand awareness and revenue growth.

How to use the Boxpal Twist

