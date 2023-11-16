New Walmart Retail Product - What the Twist Cap Did for Beverages – A Box Latch™ Twist Does For Boxes

Box Latch Twist closes boxes without the use of tape Four Box Latch Twists on hanger card with instructions for use Box Latch Twists Closing Multiple Sixed Boxes

An exciting, environmentally friendly, box opening and closing device for packing, unpacking, moving and storing household goods in garages, closets and attics

We are thrilled to partner with Walmart as we make our convenient, environmentally friendly Box Latch™ Twist box opening and closing solution available to their customers and the world” — James Wilson, CEEO

PEWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Wikipedia, the first recorded commercial use of a twist-off bottle cap came in 1975. It was introduced on 16-oz beer bottles by Wisconsin’s Schlitz Brewing Company. It was an instant success because it eliminated the need for tools to open sealed bottles. Thus, it is exciting that the first twist-off opening and closing device for boxes is being introduced by another Wisconsin company, i.e., Box Latch Products. As with the twist-off bottle cap, this new product eliminates the need for tools to open taped flaps.The shortcoming of the Schlitz “Twist” off cap was that when it was “twisted” back on, the beer lost its fizz and, if tilted, the bottle would leak. The strength of the innovative Box Latch™ Twist is that when it is inserted between the flaps and twisted 90 degrees, tilted boxes do NOT leak. Instead, they stay firmly closed, preventing dust and light from contaminating the contents without adding tape.Equally important, unlike with many plastic bins and totes, lids aren’t needed. Instead, the Twist provides a convenient way to close, reopen and reuse everyday cardboard boxes – and repeat this for weeks and years on end. No waste of money on expensive, fossil fuel based, plastic containers. Without tape or the harm it causes, the undamaged corrugate boxes and durable Twists will last indefinitely.Box Latch™ Products is excited to announce that its Box Latch™ Twist is now available at Walmart.com where it can be purchased for everyday use and as a Christmas stocking stuffer. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its reach and makes this new, revolutionary product easily accessible to Walmart shoppers.Anyone can now buy this cardboard box closing and reopening device. Once in hand, it can be used on boxes to pack and move household goods to new locations or store them in garages, closets, basements, attics and under the bed. Can’t remember what’s in a box? Simply rotate the Twist, open the box, check out the contents and add or remove something. Then close the flaps by rotating the Twist. Talk about a time saver, this is it.Other uses include packing and repacking stuff that didn’t sell at a garage sale or flea market. No folded flaps, no tape and no box cutters needed to cut the tape, damage contents in the box or lacerate body parts. The patented product has already received rave reviews from customers who have said, "Why didn't I think of this?"There’s no better time than at Christmas to quickly close, open and reuse boxes that have arrived all year by common carrier. Just twist them closed, then open, with a Box Latch Twist. It's a perfect gift for the waste management, neat freak member of the family who likes everything smartly stored away. With this Walmart launch, Box Latch™ Products continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the packaging industry and promoting a greener future.

How to use the Box Latch Twist