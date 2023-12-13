Free Webinar on Taxation of Software December 19

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on December 19 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar on the taxation of software in Tennessee.

In this webinar, participants will explore the various aspects of determining the taxability of software in Tennessee. Topics include definitions of prewritten, custom, and remote access software, determining sales price, software as a service (SaaS), sourcing, and more. Register for the webinar here.

The December 19 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

