Pierre Man Indicted on First-Degree, Second-Degree Murder Charges in Stabbing Death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Hughes County State’s Attorney Casey Deibert have announced that a Pierre man has been indicted on First Degree Murder and Second Degree Murder charges for the Nov. 30, 2023 stabbing death of a Rapid City woman.

David J. Shangreaux, Jr., 23, of Pierre also was indicted on an Aggravated Assault charge. He was indicted Tuesday by a Hughes County Grand Jury.

Evie Maxey of Rapid City, 17, was identified as the person who died in the incident at a Pierre residence. The investigation continues.

Shangreaux, Jr. is being held on a $300,000 cash bond in the Hughes County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Pierre Police investigated the case with the help of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Highway Patrol. The case will be prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office.

