Southern New England Plastic Surgeon Unveils New Practice Website Design
Dr. Russell Babbitt announces the launch of his new website for Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, highlighting its modern and user-friendly appearance.FALL RIVER, MA, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by his commitment to excellence in plastic surgery and an unwavering dedication to patient care, Dr. Russell Babbitt, a board-certified plastic surgeon in the Providence area, has launched a newly redesigned website for Plastic Surgery of Southern New England. This online platform showcases his expertise with a wide range of procedures, including breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, and facelift surgery. The new look of his site mirrors the aesthetic of his state-of-the-art office and was designed to reflect the high-quality care that patients have come to expect from him.
Developed in collaboration with digital marketing firm Rosemont Media, the new website aims to elevate the user experience while maintaining an elegant and upscale appearance. The clean and modern design is complemented by an easy-to-use menu navigation, ensuring visitors can easily access information about procedures, view before-and-after photos, and learn more about Dr. Babbitt's background and philosophy.
Key features of the website include a custom responsive design that automatically adjusts to the Internet device in use, as well as interactive design elements that help engage visitors. To help prospective patients find Dr. Babbitt and his wealth of procedural content, the latest in search engine optimization for plastic surgery was employed, increasing his visibility in search engines.
Dr. Babbitt believes the recent launch of his informative and visually appealing website will help individuals explore the possibilities of plastic surgery and feel confident in their decision to choose Plastic Surgery of Southern New England for their care.
About Dr. Russell Babbitt
Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Babbitt is highly experienced in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face, breast, and body. He has a special interest in breast implant revision and is often sought after for his expertise in this complex procedure. Before founding his private practice, Dr. Babbitt attended the University of Massachusetts Medical School, after which he completed his internship and residency training at UMass Medical Center. He also trained in a research fellowship, gaining further experience with specialties like microsurgery, limb reconstruction, and abdominal reconstruction. Dr. Babbitt is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, please visit plasticsurgerysne.com or facebook.com/therealplasticsurgeon.
