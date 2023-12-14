Beaufort Film Society Announces Official Selections for 2024 Beaufort International Film Festival

Beaufort International Film Festival Welcome to Beaufort Beaufort Hugs and Southern Hospitality...unmatched

A Record Number of Submissions Were Received for BIFF 2024

BIFF 2024 is set to be a landmark event, showcasing an exceptional array of films that highlight the creative breadth and depth of the global filmmaking community. You don't want to miss this one.” — Ron Tucker, President, Beaufort Film Society

BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beaufort Film Society announced today the Official Selections for the 2024 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which takes place Feb. 20-25, 2024 in Beaufort, S.C. Judges selected 55 films and 5 screenplays from nearly 500 submissions from more than 40 countries. The Official Selections span the genres of feature films, documentaries, short films, student films, animation and screenplays.

BIFF 2024 OFFICIAL SELECTIONS

FEATURES

Back to Bridgewood

Directed by Kelsey Cooke, Nashville, TN

Blood Star

Directed by Lawrence Jacomelli, East Sussex, United Kingdom

Long December

Directed by Thomas Torrey, Rock Hill, SC

Scrap

Directed by Vivian Kerr, Los Angeles, CA

The Martini Shot

Directed by Stephen Wallis, Edson, Alberta Canada

The Final Run

Directed by Chris Helton, Hilton Head Island, SC



DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

An Open Door: Temple Grandin

Directed by John Alexander Barnhardt, Fort Collins, CO

Filling in the Blanks

Directed by Jon Baime, Decatur, GA

Prisoner By Choice: The Frankie San Story

Directed by Daniel Fisher, Lexington, SC



DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

David Again

Directed by Adam Elliott, New York, NY

Emerald Sanctuary

Directed by Conor MacDonnell, Palm Beach, FL

I Can’t Keep Quiet

Directed by Eurie Chung, Honolulu, HI

Rosenwald: Toward A More Perfect Union

Directed by Charles Poe, Bethesda, MD

The Collector

Directed by Carrie Wachob and Jim Picariello, Seattle, WA

The Volunteer

Directed by David Brodie, Los Angeles, CA



SHORT FILMS

A Shattering

Directed by Jan Jalenak, New York, NY

Because I Love You

Directed by Bob Celli, New York, NY

Blood Is Thicker

Directed by Melissa Skirboll, Long Island, NY

Chipper

Directed by Shaun Maclean, Atlanta, GA

Common As Red Hair

Directed by Robbie Robertson, Columbia, SC

Dear Owner

Directed by Jonathan Thomas Coleman, New York, NY

Estela, Is It You?

Directed by Fabian Martin and Victor Martin, Culver City, CA

Final Score

Directed by Stephen Massar, Charleston, SC

Fundamental Shapes

Directed by Colin Alistair Campbell, New York, NY

Hedgehog

Directed by D. Mitry, Albany, NY

Hit Man: Secrets of Lies

Directed by Elias Plagianos, New York, NY

In Search Of

Directed by Leanne Melissa Bishop and Leigh Rachel Faith, Los Angeles, CA

Infraction

Directed by Timothy Blackwood, Philadelphia, PA

Ivy’s Dream

Directed by Louis Leuci, Brooklyn, NY

Nisei

Directed by Darren Haruo Rae, Studio City, CA

Night Voices

Directed by Bradley Hawkins, Landisville, PA

Not the Same Clarence

Directed by Brian Russell and Samuel B. Russell, Fairfield, CT

Our Males and Females

Directed by Ahmad Alyaseer, Jordan

Purgy’s

Directed by Robbie Bryan, Tinton Falls, NJ

Rough Draft

Directed by Kaitlin Moose, Sherman Oaks, CA

Safe

Directed by Josema Roig, Lugo Spain

Sister

Directed by Shane Andries, Rock Hill, SC

Split Ticket

Directed by Alfred Thomas Catalfo, Dover, NH

Spray Away

Directed by Pete Capo, Miami, FL

Stalking The Bogeyman

Directed by Markus Potter and Jack Dorfman, New York, NY

Talia

Directed by Lindsay Harbert, Los Angeles, CA

That’s Not My Mother

Directed by Amanda Sweikow, Hawthone, CA

The Birthday Butterfly

Directed by Collins Abbott White and Corey Maher, Greenville, SC

The Magic Ticket

Directed by Yelena Krivosheyeva, Los Angeles, CA

Us. Together. Alone

Directed by Gregg Prosser, Bayville, NY



STUDENT FILM

August

Directed by Eli McGowan, Savannah, GA (Savannah College of Art and Design)

Cash Only

Directed by Yuxi Xing, Arcadia, CA (Chapman University)

Hog-Tied

Directed by Jack Hisatomi, Los Angeles, CA (Chapman University)

Iris

Directed by Aida Gevorgyan, Los Angeles, CA (University of Southern California Cinematic Arts)

Reagan/Quigley ‘85

Directed by Elijah Kimmel, Orange, CA (Chapman University)

Slobopoly

Directed by Yinghui Li, Orange, CA (Chapman University)



ANIMATION

Dandelion

Directed by Ling Zhao and Zhengwu Gu, Sarasota, FL (Ringling College of Art & Design)

KnightTime Story

Directed by Julie Huang, Kayla Rose, and Christine Wendell, Clemson, SC (Clemson University)

The Star and the Scribe

Directed by Mariel Jones, Los Angeles, CA (University of Southern California)

Return

Directed by Jingzhi Pan, Orange, CA (Chapman University)



SCREENPLAYS

Conviction

Written by Lee Chambers, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada

Just In Time

Written by Robbie Robertson, Columbia, SC

Suffer The Act

Written by Tony Bustamante, Westchester, IL

The Pickleball Killer

Written by Jim Carrol, Frisco, TX

Without Roots

Written by Melanie Hope Lang, Paducah, KY



BEST ACTOR NOMINATIONS

Scott Cohen, A Shattering (Short Film)

Richard Kind, Hit Man: Secrets of Lies (Short Film)

Matthew Modine, The Martini Shot (Feature)

Kevin Oestenstad, Infraction (Short Film)

Anthony Rapp, Scrap (Feature)



BEST ACTRESS NOMINATIONS

Nakia Burrise, Back To Bridgewood (Feature)

Britni Camacho, Blood Star (Feature)

Vivian Kerr, Scrap (Feature)

Laura Patalano, Estela, Is It You (Short Film)

Kelly Wolf, A Shattering (Short Film)



BEST DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

Kelsey Cooke, Back to Bridgewood (Feature)

Jan Jalenak, A Shattering (Short Film)

Vivian Kerr, Scrap (Feature)

Thomas Torrey, Long December (Feature)

Stephen Wallis, The Martini Shot (Feature)



BEST ENSEMBLE NOMINATIONS

Because I Love You (Short Film)

Common As Red Hair (Short Film)

Long December (Feature)

The Birthday Butterfly (Short Film)

The Martini Shot (Feature)



BEST MUSIC SCORE NOMINATIONS

Adrianne Gonzalez, I Can’t Keep Quiet (Documentary Short)

Dave Fox, Because I Love You (Short Film)

Felix Lindsell-Hales, Blood Star (Feature)

Kevin Dailey, Long December (Feature)

Brooke Wentz, Scrap (Feature)

Alain Mayrand, The Martini Shot (Feature)



BEST COMEDY NOMINATIONS

Back To Bridgewood (Feature)

Dear Owner (Short Film)

Fundamental Shapes (Short Film)

Hog-Tied (Student Film)

Rough Draft (Short Film)

Slobopoly (Student Film)

Spray Away (Short Film)

The Birthday Butterfly (Short Film)

The Martini Shot (Feature)

For more information about the 18th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com.

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.