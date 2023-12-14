Beaufort Film Society Announces Official Selections for 2024 Beaufort International Film Festival
A Record Number of Submissions Were Received for BIFF 2024
BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beaufort Film Society announced today the Official Selections for the 2024 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which takes place Feb. 20-25, 2024 in Beaufort, S.C. Judges selected 55 films and 5 screenplays from nearly 500 submissions from more than 40 countries. The Official Selections span the genres of feature films, documentaries, short films, student films, animation and screenplays.
BIFF 2024 OFFICIAL SELECTIONS
FEATURES
Back to Bridgewood
Directed by Kelsey Cooke, Nashville, TN
Blood Star
Directed by Lawrence Jacomelli, East Sussex, United Kingdom
Long December
Directed by Thomas Torrey, Rock Hill, SC
Scrap
Directed by Vivian Kerr, Los Angeles, CA
The Martini Shot
Directed by Stephen Wallis, Edson, Alberta Canada
The Final Run
Directed by Chris Helton, Hilton Head Island, SC
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
An Open Door: Temple Grandin
Directed by John Alexander Barnhardt, Fort Collins, CO
Filling in the Blanks
Directed by Jon Baime, Decatur, GA
Prisoner By Choice: The Frankie San Story
Directed by Daniel Fisher, Lexington, SC
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
David Again
Directed by Adam Elliott, New York, NY
Emerald Sanctuary
Directed by Conor MacDonnell, Palm Beach, FL
I Can’t Keep Quiet
Directed by Eurie Chung, Honolulu, HI
Rosenwald: Toward A More Perfect Union
Directed by Charles Poe, Bethesda, MD
The Collector
Directed by Carrie Wachob and Jim Picariello, Seattle, WA
The Volunteer
Directed by David Brodie, Los Angeles, CA
SHORT FILMS
A Shattering
Directed by Jan Jalenak, New York, NY
Because I Love You
Directed by Bob Celli, New York, NY
Blood Is Thicker
Directed by Melissa Skirboll, Long Island, NY
Chipper
Directed by Shaun Maclean, Atlanta, GA
Common As Red Hair
Directed by Robbie Robertson, Columbia, SC
Dear Owner
Directed by Jonathan Thomas Coleman, New York, NY
Estela, Is It You?
Directed by Fabian Martin and Victor Martin, Culver City, CA
Final Score
Directed by Stephen Massar, Charleston, SC
Fundamental Shapes
Directed by Colin Alistair Campbell, New York, NY
Hedgehog
Directed by D. Mitry, Albany, NY
Hit Man: Secrets of Lies
Directed by Elias Plagianos, New York, NY
In Search Of
Directed by Leanne Melissa Bishop and Leigh Rachel Faith, Los Angeles, CA
Infraction
Directed by Timothy Blackwood, Philadelphia, PA
Ivy’s Dream
Directed by Louis Leuci, Brooklyn, NY
Nisei
Directed by Darren Haruo Rae, Studio City, CA
Night Voices
Directed by Bradley Hawkins, Landisville, PA
Not the Same Clarence
Directed by Brian Russell and Samuel B. Russell, Fairfield, CT
Our Males and Females
Directed by Ahmad Alyaseer, Jordan
Purgy’s
Directed by Robbie Bryan, Tinton Falls, NJ
Rough Draft
Directed by Kaitlin Moose, Sherman Oaks, CA
Safe
Directed by Josema Roig, Lugo Spain
Sister
Directed by Shane Andries, Rock Hill, SC
Split Ticket
Directed by Alfred Thomas Catalfo, Dover, NH
Spray Away
Directed by Pete Capo, Miami, FL
Stalking The Bogeyman
Directed by Markus Potter and Jack Dorfman, New York, NY
Talia
Directed by Lindsay Harbert, Los Angeles, CA
That’s Not My Mother
Directed by Amanda Sweikow, Hawthone, CA
The Birthday Butterfly
Directed by Collins Abbott White and Corey Maher, Greenville, SC
The Magic Ticket
Directed by Yelena Krivosheyeva, Los Angeles, CA
Us. Together. Alone
Directed by Gregg Prosser, Bayville, NY
STUDENT FILM
August
Directed by Eli McGowan, Savannah, GA (Savannah College of Art and Design)
Cash Only
Directed by Yuxi Xing, Arcadia, CA (Chapman University)
Hog-Tied
Directed by Jack Hisatomi, Los Angeles, CA (Chapman University)
Iris
Directed by Aida Gevorgyan, Los Angeles, CA (University of Southern California Cinematic Arts)
Reagan/Quigley ‘85
Directed by Elijah Kimmel, Orange, CA (Chapman University)
Slobopoly
Directed by Yinghui Li, Orange, CA (Chapman University)
ANIMATION
Dandelion
Directed by Ling Zhao and Zhengwu Gu, Sarasota, FL (Ringling College of Art & Design)
KnightTime Story
Directed by Julie Huang, Kayla Rose, and Christine Wendell, Clemson, SC (Clemson University)
The Star and the Scribe
Directed by Mariel Jones, Los Angeles, CA (University of Southern California)
Return
Directed by Jingzhi Pan, Orange, CA (Chapman University)
SCREENPLAYS
Conviction
Written by Lee Chambers, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada
Just In Time
Written by Robbie Robertson, Columbia, SC
Suffer The Act
Written by Tony Bustamante, Westchester, IL
The Pickleball Killer
Written by Jim Carrol, Frisco, TX
Without Roots
Written by Melanie Hope Lang, Paducah, KY
BEST ACTOR NOMINATIONS
Scott Cohen, A Shattering (Short Film)
Richard Kind, Hit Man: Secrets of Lies (Short Film)
Matthew Modine, The Martini Shot (Feature)
Kevin Oestenstad, Infraction (Short Film)
Anthony Rapp, Scrap (Feature)
BEST ACTRESS NOMINATIONS
Nakia Burrise, Back To Bridgewood (Feature)
Britni Camacho, Blood Star (Feature)
Vivian Kerr, Scrap (Feature)
Laura Patalano, Estela, Is It You (Short Film)
Kelly Wolf, A Shattering (Short Film)
BEST DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS
Kelsey Cooke, Back to Bridgewood (Feature)
Jan Jalenak, A Shattering (Short Film)
Vivian Kerr, Scrap (Feature)
Thomas Torrey, Long December (Feature)
Stephen Wallis, The Martini Shot (Feature)
BEST ENSEMBLE NOMINATIONS
Because I Love You (Short Film)
Common As Red Hair (Short Film)
Long December (Feature)
The Birthday Butterfly (Short Film)
The Martini Shot (Feature)
BEST MUSIC SCORE NOMINATIONS
Adrianne Gonzalez, I Can’t Keep Quiet (Documentary Short)
Dave Fox, Because I Love You (Short Film)
Felix Lindsell-Hales, Blood Star (Feature)
Kevin Dailey, Long December (Feature)
Brooke Wentz, Scrap (Feature)
Alain Mayrand, The Martini Shot (Feature)
BEST COMEDY NOMINATIONS
Back To Bridgewood (Feature)
Dear Owner (Short Film)
Fundamental Shapes (Short Film)
Hog-Tied (Student Film)
Rough Draft (Short Film)
Slobopoly (Student Film)
Spray Away (Short Film)
The Birthday Butterfly (Short Film)
The Martini Shot (Feature)
For more information about the 18th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com.
The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.
