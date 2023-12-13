Clinc AI adds additional 1 Million users in past 6 months
Clinc’s AI-driven Virtual Assistants now helping over 6 million bank and credit union customers daily
To our knowledge there is no Conversational AI technology on the planet that has as many users as use Clinc on a daily, weekly or monthly basis”ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinc today announced that monthly usage grew by over 1 million customers in the past six months. Currently over six million unique banking customers are utilizing Clinc’s AI-driven chatbot, setting the bar for the Conversational AI Industry. As the only Virtual Assistant focused on voice-first technology, Clinc AI is already integrated with many core and online banking platforms such as Finastra, Alkami and Q2 as well as many of the largest phone system providers, including Genesys and Amazon Connect, allowing fast, seamless deployment.
“We see this sizable growth in usage as a true testament to Clinc’s customer experience. As I always reinforce with our team, the ultimate measure of success is the end user experience; how do banks and credit unions augment their customer experience through technology yet not take away from the personal touch. Our customers rely on their customers’ use of Clinc’s technology to drive the return on their investment” said Jon Newhard, CEO, Clinc AI. “To our knowledge there is no Conversational AI technology on the planet that has as many users as use Clinc on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. These are deployed in multiple continents and on multiple languages. Again, that’s unique in this market space” continued Newhard.
Clinc has perfected and promoted a Voice-First strategy based on its patented technology, recognizing the rapid ascension of consumers desiring to interact through voice versus a manually inputted text dialogue. This provides an experience similar to working with a credit union or bank’s best customer service agent, all available on a 24x7 basis and all without hold times.
Clinc also offers an authenticated and integrated AI-driven IVR assistant providing self-service banking across a multitude of functions as simple as requesting password reset to transferring funds and applying for loans. Clinc's AI technology uses natural language processing to uniquely understand how users talk and can understand both slang and context. The conversation is controlled by the end user versus the phone system forcing them into an endless loop of rigid, limited options, resulting in a positive user experience. Clinc has been deployed in multiple languages to banks of all sizes, including English, Spanish, Turkish and Japanese.
About Clinc
Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professors at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and can understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.
