Clinc Named Top Conversational AI Solution for Financial Service Organizations

We know factually from the millions of interactions that customers interact with our Virtual Assistants and quickly become repeat users”ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinc, the leader in Conversational Artificial Intelligence technology for Banking, was recently named the top Conversational AI platform for Financial Service Organizations by Eweek.
Using Clinc’s patented AI solutions, customers can quickly transfer money, pay bills, review transactions as well as inquire about product offerings, branch/ATM locations, refinancing, credit cards, opening accounts and dozens of other subjects that would previously result in a call to the contact center or branch visit. The technology results in over 85% of customer inquiries handled without waiting for a live agent
Clinc's technology allows customers to interact with a virtual assistant in a natural, free-flowing conversation. The virtual assistant maintains context, allowing the customer to go different directions during the conversation, change information, and handle multiple requests in a single interaction.
Clinc is already fully integrated with the leading banking technology platforms including Finastra, Q2, Alkami, Correlation Keystone and Genesys IVR, enabling swift deployment and seamless integration.
"We are obviously honored to be recognized for our years of experience focused on building a unique Conversational AI solution tailored to Financial Services companies" said Jon Newhard, Clinc CEO. "Since inception, Clinc has become an integral partner with banks and credit unions of all sizes across multiple countries, as they transform their digital customer offerings. This recognition is a testament to the quality of the customer experience and what we consider the ultimate measure of success, customer adoption. We know factually from millions of interactions that customers interact with our Virtual Assistants and quickly become repeat users, freeing up valuable branch and contact center resources while meeting the needs of the increasingly digital savvy consumer 24/7” said Newhard.
About Clinc
Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professors at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and the most advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and can understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.
