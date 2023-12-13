Davao Medical School Foundation Celebrates Validation and Joy Following NMC Notification on December 11, 2023

Founder of Visayas Education Mrs. Suba Ramesh Davao Medical School Foundation NMC New Notification on 11-dec-2023 Davao Medical School Foundation NMC New Notification on 11-dec-2023 favoring Philippines Davaomedicalcollege.org 2022 International Students Graduation Davao Students who have Qualified FMGE

"Davao Medical School Foundation Triumphs with NMC's Recognition: A Pinnacle of Excellence in Medical Education"

As per the Notification "CERTIFICATE ESTABLISHING LICENSE TO PRACTICE MODERN MEDICINE/ALLOPATHY IN THE COUNTRY OF GRADUATION" this clears all the queries whether MBBS in Philippines is Very Much Valid” — Mrs. Suba "Director of Visayas Education"

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, December 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) proudly announces its acknowledgment and appreciation for the recent notification issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on December 11, 2023. The NMC's issues an Notification which may clear all the Queries and Doubts about medical education in Philippines and Especially in DMSF.The National Medical Commission, in its latest notification, has recognized and accredited the programs offered by Davao Medical School Foundation are Valid as the Notification Mentioned by FMGL of 18th November 2021 the Country you to study would offer a License to Practice has been Revised to CERTIFICATE ESTABLISHING LICENSE TO PRACTICE MODERN MEDICINE/ALLOPATHY IN THE COUNTRY OF GRADUATION.. , thereby endorsing the institution's dedication to delivering high-quality medical education. This recognition not only reflects the institution's academic prowess but also underscores its compliance with the standards set by regulatory bodies.DMSF has always been at the forefront of medical education, consistently striving to nurture and produce competent healthcare professionals. The recent Notification by the NMC is a significant milestone for the institution and a validation of its efforts in providing world-class medical education.DMSF remains dedicated to fostering an environment that encourages innovation, research, and holistic development among its students. The institution's state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and comprehensive curriculum contribute to the holistic growth and academic success of its students.Davao City, situated in the southeastern part of Mindanao Island in the Philippines, is a well-developed and modern urban center known for its high quality of living. Often referred to as Southern Mindanao, Davao City is strategically positioned at the mouth of the Davao River, near the head of Davao Gulf. The city's ports play a vital role in handling inter-island passenger traffic and facilitating the trade of Copra, Corn (Maize), and Rice.Functioning as an international port, Davao City is a significant exporter of Abaca, a natural fiber and a primary product cultivated in the nearby agricultural hinterland. The city takes pride in being home to Mount Apo, the highest peak in the Philippines and the highest mountain volcano in the country, making it a sought-after destination for climbers due to its elevation and significance.Davao City is renowned for its diverse attractions, including the prized Philippine Orchid Species like Vanda and Sanderiana, exotic fruits, and the endangered Philippine Eagle. Davao Del Sur, the province to which the city belongs, is a melting pot of ethnic groups, each contributing to the rich cultural tapestry that has been preserved over time.With the country's highest peak, a vibrant cultural heritage, and a commitment to technological integration while preserving local traditions, Davao is often described as having the qualities of a global city. Recognized as "The Land of Promise" in the Philippines, Davao City in Mindanao stands out as a multicultural hub, embodying a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.Procedure for Admission Aspiring Indian MBBS students seeking to study in the Philippines must meet specific essential eligibility criteria for admission to MBBS colleges in the country. These criteria include:*Possession of a 10+2 passing certificate with Biology, Physics, and Chemistry as compulsory subjects, and a minimum of 50% in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) subjects.*SC, ST, or Physically challenged candidates are granted a 5% exemption from the 50% requirement, requiring only 45% in the PCB subjects.*Age eligibility between 17 to 25 years, accompanied by good physical and mental health.*Previous education should have been conducted in English as the medium of instruction to ensure an understanding of the teaching language in the Philippines.*NEET qualification is mandatory, as it has been a prerequisite for admission to foreign medical colleges since 2018.*Submission of the NEET scorecard is essential to secure a Visa interview slot at the Philippines embassy.*Submission of the student's School Transfer Certificate, along with other original certificates of SSC and +2.*A medical checkup certificate from a recognized medical center is required.*Possession of a valid passport with a minimum validity period of 6 months.*Acquisition of a Police Clearance Certificate as proof of no criminal records in India.*Submission of a No Objection Certificate from the parents or legal guardians, indicating their acceptance of sending their child to study MBBS in the Philippines.*Presentation of a valid Birth Certificate for admission to any university.*Submission of an attested bank statement from parents or legal guardians, demonstrating the amount of the first year's fee as the closing balance.*Submission of a Study and Conduct certificate covering all 12 years of education.*Receipt of a Letter of Acceptance from a valid Philippines Medical University, along with the payment of the initial admission fee, is necessary to obtain the admission letter.*Eligibility Criteria for Application to Davao Medical School Foundation:*Successful completion of the 12th standard from a recognized board, with a focus on Biology at the Intermediate level.*Attainment of a minimum of 50% marks in the 12th class examination.*Mandatory qualification in NEET - UG for admission to the BS+MD program.Following the completion of the BS course within 12-18 months, candidates are required to undertake the NMAT (National Medical Admission Test) to gain entry into the MD Program, spanning 4.5 years, inclusive of Clerkship. In conclusion, prepare to embark on your journey, pack your bags, and get ready! The adventure begins as we accompany you on the path to realizing your dreams here at DMSF

