UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE Observes Diwali: An Illumination of Light and Knowledge
Diwali Beyond Lights: A Cultural Extravaganza at UV Gullas College of Medicine, Emphasizing the Significance of Indian Students in the Celebration”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warm Diwali Greetings from UV Gullas College of Medicine!
— Mrs. Suba "Director of Visayas Education"
As everyone embrace the festive spirit of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, UV Gullas College of Medicine extends heartfelt wishes to all, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. This Diwali, find joy in not only the traditional festivities but also in the vibrant academic and cultural tapestry that defines the Institution.
At www.uvgullascollegeofmedicine.com, Diwali is more than just a celebration; it is a reflection of the diverse and inclusive community that thrives on university campus. As a University we take pride in fostering an environment that encourages cultural exchange and mutual respect among students from various corners of the globe. This festive season, the campus comes alive with the spirit of Diwali as the students join hands to illuminate the darkness with joy, camaraderie, and the pursuit of knowledge.
Celebrating Diwali at UV Gullas College of Medicine:
Academic Excellence and Syllabus:
At UV Gullas College of Medicine, academic excellence is at the forefront of the Management's mission. Education curriculum is meticulously crafted to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of medicine, blending theoretical knowledge with practical applications. The curriculum adheres to international standards and is designed to prepare students for the challenges of the ever-evolving field of medicine.
World-Class Hostel & Food Facilities:
The University understand the importance of a conducive living environment for students. The state-of-the-art hostels are equipped with modern amenities, 24x7 CCTV surveillance, and Security service ensuring a comfortable and safe stay for all the international students. Additionally, University campus offers diverse culinary options, both Vegetarian and Non- Vegetarian and North Indian and South Indian cuisine catering to different palates and dietary preferences, creating a home away from home for International students.
Practical Exposure and Clinical Training:
UV Gullas College of Medicine places a strong emphasis on hands-on training and clinical exposure. The students have access to well-equipped laboratories and clinical facilities, providing them with real-world experiences that enhance their practical skills and prepare them for the challenges of medical practice.
Internship Opportunities:
The journey towards becoming a proficient medical professional extends beyond the classroom. UV Gullas College of Medicine ensures that students have ample opportunities for internships, allowing them to apply their knowledge in real medical settings. University has partnerships with renowned hospitals provide a platform for students to gain valuable clinical experience during their academic journey.
Postgraduate Options:
The pursuit of knowledge does not end with graduation. UV Gullas College of Medicine offers a pathway for students to further their academic pursuits through various postgraduate options. The commitment to lifelong learning is reflected in the opportunities the College provide for continuous education and specialization in different medical fields. International Students have open option of moving to many Countries USMLE, PLAB, AMC, MCCQE, and UCAT ANZ it totally depends on person to person.
National Exit Test (NEXT) Exam Preparation:
UV Gullas College of Medicine is dedicated to preparing students for the National Exit Test (NEXT), a crucial examination for medical graduates to practice in INDIA. The curriculum includes comprehensive preparation for this exam, ensuring that international students are well-equipped to meet the standards set by the medical regulatory authorities.
Admissions Open for International Students – Academic Year 2023:
Gullas College of Medicine - University of Visayas are delighted to announce that admissions are now open for international students for the academic year 2023. UV Gullas College of Medicine invites aspiring medical professionals from around the world to join the esteemed institution and embark on a journey of academic excellence and cultural enrichment.
Fulfilling NMC Gazette:
As per the gazette of 18th Nov 2021 NMC had given few point to fulfil for practicing in INDIA after pursuing MBBS in any part of the world.
1. Medium of Instruction English
2. Medical Education duration not less than 54 months
3. The university must have a Hospital and after the education 12 months of Internship in the Hospital
4. The country the student choose to study should give the License to practice in the same country.
5. After completing the above the Student must come back to India and Attend and clear an exam Called NEXT (National Exit Test) Qualifying that 12 months of internship in INDIA
6. All the above should be completed within 10 years of Duration
7. The 54 months of Education should be from one University
Philippines is the only country who have publicly announced that they abide by the Norms of NMC considering the life of Indian students.
As the University and students celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, The University invite prospective students to become part of the vibrant community at UV Gullas College of Medicine. Together, let us illuminate the path to a brighter and promising future in the field of medicine.
For more information about admissions, courses, and campus life, please visit the Authorized admission office VISAYAS EDUCATION PVT LTD
May the light of knowledge shine brightly in every students lives this Diwali!
Suba Ramesh
EDUCATION ADVISORS FOR PHILIPPINES
+91 94455 53877
