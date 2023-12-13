Government has adopted a new Strategy for Sweden’s Trade, Investment and Global Competitiveness

The Government has adopted a new trade strategy, with the objective of giving Swedish businesses the best possible conditions to both address emerging challenges and of harness business opportunities that arise in the green and digital transition.

“Unlike the previous export strategies of the former Government, this trade strategy doesn’t focus exclusively on exports. It is much more ambitious, as it takes a holistic approach and covers both export and import promotion, investment promotion and efforts to strengthen Sweden´s global competitiveness. This is important given that the share of the European Union of world trade is shrinking, which places greater demands on Sweden and Swedish business to be successful in new and emerging markets. Our world-leading Swedish businesses deserve a world-leading trade policy,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

The new trade strategy has three overarching objectives:

strengthening Sweden’s competitiveness by improving the conditions for trade, investments and innovation; increasing the exports and international presence of Swedish business; and strengthening Sweden’s position as a prioritised partner in the green and digital transition.

The objectives should be achieved by 2030 and an independent evaluation will be carried out in 2026.

“We must give Swedish businesses the best possible conditions to grow, develop and lead in the global markets of tomorrow. Both domestic and international measures are needed to continue to strengthen the competitiveness of Swedish businesses in international markets. In particular, the green and digital transition creates possibilities for Swedish businesses in international competition,” says Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch.

“Research and innovation are crucial for Sweden’s competitiveness. The Government wants to invest more in international cooperation with strategic partner countries, but this requires us to have world-class higher education and research” says Minister for Education Mats Persson.

The new Strategy for Sweden’s Trade, Investment and Global Competitiveness is the product of close consultations with the business sector, industry representatives, government agencies, regions, chambers of commerce, and other trade and promotion actors. Wide-ranging and long-term cooperation is now being initiated with the aim of strengthening Sweden´s competitiveness, increasing Swedish businesses’ international trade and their contribution to achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement.