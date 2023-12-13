Submit Release
Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. Announces That It Has Acquired Certain Intellectual Property Known As Loot8

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:GRHI)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI) announces that it has formed a wholly owned subsidiary under the laws of the State of Wyoming by the name of Loot 8, Inc. Loot 8, Inc. subsequently acquired certain intellectual property known as Loot8. This new subsidiary is part of GRHI management's plan to change its business plan to more fully develop and utilize the Loot8 platform, focusing on AI and blockchain innovation in digital assets, the SocialFi revolution, and expanding into direct-to-business relationships.

For further information about this release, contact Richard Kaiser, 757-306-6090, www.goldrockholdings.us and contact@goldrockholdings.us.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, including the Company's filings disclosed at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

