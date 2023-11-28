Loot8™ Announces Signing of MOU With Coaches vs Racism
Empowering Change through Sports: Loot8™ Partners with Coaches vs Racism to Blend Web3 Technology and Social AdvocacyHENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loot8, LLC has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the non-profit, Coaches vs Racism, outlining a potential partnership. In this partnership, Loot8 ™ will work with athletes, coaches, games, schools, and other entities affiliated with Coaches vs Racism to help attract sponsorships and donations. This collaboration will leverage Loot8's advanced Web3 technology to seamlessly integrate real-world experiences with digital assets in context-aware events, private social networks, and other fan engagement experiences. Following the finalization of the MOU terms, both parties look forward to drafting a detailed definitive agreement, which will provide further details and set a closing date.
For further information about this release, contact www.loot8.io and support@loot8.io.
About Coaches Vs Racism:
Coaches Vs. Racism is a national non-profit launched in 2020 to tackle systemic racism in sports by collaborating with coaches at various levels. The initiative is built around promoting awareness of Social Injustice, Economic Divide, Equality, Reform, and Systemic Racism (SEERS). It partners with entities like the Big Ten, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and hosts events such as the HBCU Roundball Classic to raise awareness on social injustice and assist marginalized students financially. Through its actions, Coaches Vs. Racism endeavors to create a more inclusive and equitable environment within the sporting community.
About Loot8™:
Loot8, an innovative enterprise-level content management platform, is redefining digital collectibles and fan experiences in the Web3 era. Integrating a suite of advanced tools, the platform offers unique benefits like product drops, venue interactions, and sustained fan engagement. Available in the App Store, Google Play Store and in the browser, Loot8 seamlessly bridges Web2 and Web3, providing a secure SaaS-like transition into the future of digital content. With its ability to merge digital collectibles with real-world experiences, it's adaptable across events like concerts, conferences and sports. The platform's recent collaboration with Unsigned Prospects is designed to provide collegiate athletes with unparalleled content autonomy, amplifying their current visibility and fostering sustained fan relationships, while also being built to support their future endeavors. Under the stewardship of a seasoned executive team, Loot8 is strategically poised to capitalize on its multifaceted applications and influential partnerships.
Marcus Daley
LOOT8
marcus.daley@loot8.io