Request for Quotations # 19KG1024Q0001

Dear Prospective Quoter:

Enclosed is a Request for Quotations (RFQ) for the Hotel services. If you would like to submit quotation, follow the instructions in Section 3 of the solicitation, complete the required portions of the attached document, and submit it to the address shown on the Standard Form 1449 that follows this letter.

The U.S. Government intends to award a contract to the responsible company submitting an acceptable offer at the lowest price. We intend to award a contract based on initial quotations, without holding discussions, although we may hold discussions with companies in the competitive range if there is a need to do so.

Questions are due by December 21, 2023, 17:00 (local time). No questions will be accepted after this time. Questions must be submitted English.

Quotations are due by January 3, 2024, 17:00 (local time). No quotations will be accepted after this time. Proposals must be in English and incomplete proposals will not be accepted.

Your quotation must be submitted electronically to BishkekGSOBid@state.gov. It is important to make sure the submission is made in specific size and format; in MS-Word 2007/2010 or MS-Excel 2007/2010 or Adobe Acrobat (pdf) file format. The file size must not exceed 30MB. If the file size should exceed the 30MB, the submission must be made in separate files and attached to separate emails with less than 30MB each.

In order for a quotation to be considered, you must also complete and submit the following:

1. SF-1449

2. Section I, Pricing

3. Section 5 Representations and Certifications

4. Additional information as required in Section 3

5. Proof of SAM Registration

Offerors shall be registered in the SAM (System for Award Management) database at https://www.sam.gov prior to submittal of their offer as prescribed under FAR 4.1102. Failure to be registered at time of proposal submission may deem the offeror’s proposal to be considered non-responsible and no further consideration will be given. Therefore, offerors are highly encouraged to register immediately if they are interested in submitting a response to this requirement.

Sincerely,

Contracting Officer