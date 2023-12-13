Submit Release
Liz Zentos has served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek since December 2023.

Previously, she served as Deputy Director of the Office of Russian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

Prior to that, she served as Deputy Political Counselor at U.S. Embassy Kabul and as Political and Economic Affairs Chief at U.S. Embassy Tbilisi.

Additional assignments include External Affairs Chief at U.S. Embassy Moscow, Director for Eastern Europe at the National Security Council, Special Assistant to the Under Secretary for International Security and Arms Control, Political-Military Chief at U.S. Embassy Kyiv, Ukraine Desk Officer, and Press Officer at U.S. Embassy Yerevan.

Liz speaks Russian and has a Bachelor’s Degree in International Affairs from George Washington University.

