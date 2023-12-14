Morrie Schwartz first defined Age-Casting Term in 'The Wisdom of Morrie: Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully' Book

Morrie Schwartz first created the term “age-casting” in the late 1980s while writing "The Wisdom of Morrie - Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully” (Blackstone Publishing, 2023). While Morrie Schwartz is most-famous for being the beloved subject of “Tuesdays with Morrie”, his age-casting definition and advice tips for ignoring ageism are even more relevant today in “The Wisdom of Morrie.” “The Wisdom of Morrie” Author Morrie Schwartz never thought of himself as an elderly person and ignored age-casting, but felt society viewed him that way. Morrie's Son/Editor Rob Schwartz spoke at The Longevity Book Club, part of the Stanford Center on Longevity, about his late father's new book “The Wisdom of Morrie” and advice tips on ignoring age-casting. “The Wisdom of Morrie” Author Morrie Schwartz with Son and Editor Rob Schwartz.

In sync with awards season and the 2024 Golden Globe Awards Nominations this week, Son/Editor Rob Schwartz announces that his late father Morrie Schwartz first created the term " age-casting " in the late 1980s while writing " The Wisdom of Morrie - Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully" (Blackstone Publishing, 2023). While Morrie is most-famous for being the beloved subject of “Tuesdays with Morrie”, his age-casting definition and advice tips for ignoring ageism are even more relevant today with film and TV industry award nominations for six 65+ actors, including Meryl Streep (74) and Robert De Niro (80).Rob found Morrie Schwartz’s book draft for “The Wisdom of Morrie” in a desk after his father passed at age 78 from ALS in 1995. “The Wisdom of Morrie” was written from 1989-1992 (age 72-75), and finally published in 2023 with these timely tips for how to live vibrantly at any age.Morrie’s Son/Editor Rob Schwartz explains, “My father first defined ‘age-casting’ and his advice tips for how to ignore ageism after being forced to retire at age 70 from Brandeis University. Morrie took a concept from the film world to create a term to illustrate his thinking on society's problems about aging. The term ‘age-casting’ is Morrie's creation, and is derived from the phrase type-casting, where an actor is limited to one type of role for some reason.”With 1 in 6 Americans now 65+ in the U.S. (2020 Census), the majority in this age group are not ready to retire and be cast aside. With decades of experience, this 65+ group has many skills, talents and contributions that should be valued and shared by society.After living in Asia for many years for work, Rob Schwartz adds, “This age-casting phenomenon is truly an American issue, and is unlike what you see in many societies around the world who honor and cherish their elderly.”Rob expands, “Morrie's coinage of the term ‘age-casting’ is the way society tries to relegate seniors to meaningless or sidelined roles because of their age. Morrie thought this was stunningly wrongheaded and wastes the valuable experiences aging people bring to the world. Morrie was so perceptive in thinking about society that he created this phrase more than more than 30 years ago. We're just coming to understand now that we need to combat this detrimental way of categorizing people. The term age-casting can help us understand people's potential should not be limited by external factors.”The six 65+ actors recognized with 2024 Golden Globe Awards Nominations this week include: Annette Bening (65), “Nyad”, Willem Dafoe (68), “Poor Things”, Robert De Niro (80), “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Helen Mirren (78), “1923”, Steve Martin (78), “Only Murders in the Building”, and Meryl Streep (74), “Only Murders in the Building”. Morrie was so perceptive in thinking about society that he created this phrase more than more than 30 years ago. We're just coming to understand now that we need to combat this detrimental way of categorizing people. The term age-casting can help us understand people's potential should not be limited by external factors."The six 65+ actors recognized with 2024 Golden Globe Awards Nominations this week include: Annette Bening (65), "Nyad", Willem Dafoe (68), "Poor Things", Robert De Niro (80), "Killers of the Flower Moon", Helen Mirren (78), "1923", Steve Martin (78), "Only Murders in the Building", and Meryl Streep (74), "Only Murders in the Building". Meryl Streep also breaks the ageism ceiling by becoming the "Most Nominated Actor in Golden Globes History".When asked to describe Morrie's new book, "The Wisdom of Morrie", Rob explains, "Dad wrote about the myth of ageism that once you get old, you can't do anything….He says you need to break out of the age-casting (preconceived notions of what an aging person is supposed to be) and do whatever you want to do…Morrie never thought of himself as an elderly person, but felt society viewed him that way."ABOUT THE AUTHORSMORRIE SCHWARTZ (Dec 1916- Nov 1995, passed from ALS at age 78), the beloved subject of the classic, multimillion-copy number one bestseller "Tuesdays with Morrie" by Mitch Albom, posthumously releases a new book with his Son/Editor Rob Schwartz called "The Wisdom of Morrie" (April 2023). In the book, Morrie explores life questions in a profound, poetic, and poignant masterpiece of living and aging joyfully and creatively. Later life can be filled with many challenges, but it can also be one of the most beautiful and rewarding passages in anyone’s lifetime. In "The Wisdom of Morrie", the author draws on his experiences as a social psychologist, teacher, father, friend, and role model to offer us a road map to navigate our futures. He was a professor of Sociology and Social Psychology for 30+ years at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, before retiring at age 70. Morrie wrote on a variety of topics. His groundbreaking 1954 book (with Alfred Stanton), “The Mental Hospital”, made him a superstar in psychology and helped him earn a full-time professorship as his first university position. Morrie was dedicated to social justice and valuing human beings.ROB SCHWARTZ (Los Angeles, CA – from the Boston area) is an Award-Winning Music/Film Producer, journalist and entrepreneur with 20+ years of entertainment experience. As the Son and Editor of his late father Morrie Schwartz’s new 2023 book, “The Wisdom of Morrie: Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully” (Blackstone Publishing), Rob is currently promoting this book and working on entertainment projects in Los Angeles. Rob’s father, Morrie Schwartz, was the beloved subject of “Tuesdays with Morrie” that sold 18+ million copies, and was made into an Emmy Award-Winning TV movie by Oprah Winfrey. As a recognized music/film industry expert, Rob covered music in Asia for Billboard for 13+ years, along with having stories published in The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and others. Currently, Rob is one of the producers of Onetopia, a benefit music festival slated for 2024, that supports his father’s work as a mental health advocate and Sociology Professor. Recently, Rob’s work and father’s new book have been featured on Good Morning America, Nightline, PBS NewsHour, NBC10 Boston, 7 News Boston, FOX 24 Charleston, Bloomberg Radio, and in WebMD, Psychology Today, Reader’s Digest, People, and many podcasts about this new book by his late father, Morrie. Https://WisdomofMorrie.com

