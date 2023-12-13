House Resolution 282 Printer's Number 2402

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - A Resolution recognizing the year 2023 as the "Taylor Swift Era" in Pennsylvania, in celebration of Ms. Swift's recent selection as TIME Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year and acknowledgment of her positive impact on Pennsylvania's economy, voter registration numbers, consumer protections and pro-labor practices.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.