House Resolution 282 Printer's Number 2402

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - A Resolution recognizing the year 2023 as the "Taylor Swift Era" in Pennsylvania, in celebration of Ms. Swift's recent selection as TIME Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year and acknowledgment of her positive impact on Pennsylvania's economy, voter registration numbers, consumer protections and pro-labor practices.

