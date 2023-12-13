Percepio® and Lynx Software Technologies Join Forces to Accelerate Development of Aerospace and Defense Systems

Percepio Tracealyzer® provides deep observability for developers of critical edge applications.

Tracealyzer strengthens the platform capabilities of our LYNX MOSA.ic product offering, providing our customers with insight to guarantee system functionality, performance and real-time behavior.” — Ian Ferguson, VP Marketing, Lynx Software Technologies

VäSTERåS, SWEDEN, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percepio AB, the leading provider of observability solutions for embedded edge systems, has signed a value-added reseller agreement with Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies. The partnership enables Lynx to provide its Aerospace and Defense customers with the Percepio® Tracealyzer® software, enabling unprecedented full-stack observability that accelerates software development and verification of critical edge applications.

The agreement sets the stage for continued collaboration to integrate Tracealyzer with all Lynx’s trusted platforms and with end-to-end observability across multiple guest operating systems present in LYNX MOSA.ic. Lynx will provide Tracealyzer as part of its LYNX MOSA.ic software framework, under the brand name Lynx SpyKer-TZ Powered by Tracealyzer from Percepio. The first customer delivery is already in progress.

“Comprehensive system observability is critical in accelerating the creation of highly complex mission critical systems,” said Ian Ferguson, VP Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Lynx Software Technologies. “Tracealyzer strengthens the platform capabilities of our LYNX MOSA.ic product offering, providing our customers with insight to guarantee system functionality, performance and real-time behavior.”

A key enabler in this collaboration is the recently introduced Tracealyzer SDK that offers extensive integration and customization capabilities for full-stack edge observability. This enables Lynx to integrate Tracealyzer observability at all levels in Lynx’s trusted software stack, like the LynxOS-178 real-time operating system, and deliver ready-to-run solutions that fully leverage the advanced capabilities in Tracealyzer.

“We are proud to collaborate with Lynx to bring our observability solutions to the most advanced, high-assurance platforms and systems in Aerospace and Defense,” added Percepio CTO and founder Dr. Johan Kraft. “Aerospace and Defense applications are becoming increasingly complex, and observability is an effective remedy for improving productivity in complex system development. Lynx has identified observability as a key capability in their visionary roadmap and we are looking forward to help accelerate this mission together with our new partner.”

About Percepio

Percepio AB offers deep observability for critical edge and embedded software systems throughout the product lifecycle, enabling accelerated software development, higher software quality and lower deployment risks. Percepio Tracealyzer provides market-leading analysis and visualization capabilities based on software traces, i.e., detailed recordings of the software at runtime. This lets system developers ensure that the software performs as expected and provides actionable insights for rapid issue resolution and software performance optimization.

Percepio products support Linux- and RTOS-based systems and the technology scales to any edge processor, from small IoT nodes to powerful multicore SoCs. Percepio collaborates with leading hardware- and software vendors within embedded systems and the IoT. For more information, visit percepio.com.