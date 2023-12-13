Timeless Luxury Meets Exclusive Opulence in Bel-Air: Modern Estate “Ravello” Heads to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Experience luxury lifestyle in this Bel Air estate Beautiful modern architecture with ample entertaining space Five-star primary suite with sitting room & private terrace Basement entertainment space with trophy theater Stunning pool with pizza kitchen and mature landscaping

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bel Air’s Ravello, an exquisite contemporary-modern estate providing a fusion of timeless luxury and exclusive opulence, is set to grace the auction stage via Concierge Auctions. In partnership with Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate and Branden Williams, Rayni Williams, and Estel Hilton of The Beverly Hills Estates, this stunning property, previously listed at $23.995M, is now slated for auction with starting bids estimated between $8 million to $12 million. It will sell with “No Reserve,” meaning it will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price. The bidding process will open on 14 December, and culminate on 21 December via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing bidders to participate around the globe.

Distinguished by unique architectural elements, the interior of this extraordinary estate is characterized by contemporary design, soaring ceilings, and abundant natural light. Elevated ceilings, an airy and seamless floor plan, and captivating entertainment spaces define a residence meticulously crafted for both grand celebrations and intimate gatherings. Nestled on 0.496 acres of meticulously landscaped land, the residence boasts eight bedrooms and thirteen bathrooms within its expansive 14,543 square feet. The primary suite features elegant details and a capacious closet, complemented by an additional eight generous bedrooms.

In the true spirit of Los Angeles living, this dwelling includes a large basement, showcasing a home theater equipped with a cutting-edge sound system, a chic lounge, and a tequila bar for spirited soirées. For tranquil evenings, residents can luxuriate in the spacious home gym or unwind in the spa. Outdoors, the allure continues with an al fresco pizza kitchen and a poolside haven. Ascend the terrace upstairs, where a fire pit awaits, offering warmth on cooler nights while overlooking the enchanting outdoor expanse.

“The Bel Air Ravello has been designed with Italian sophistication and premium materials to convey a welcoming warmth, coziness, and complete entertainment lifestyle. I lived and experienced every section of the house when designing to ensure all materials invoked a sophisticated lifestyle and easy living. The Estate is an extension of the owners desire to share success with family, friends, and business partners. The estate affords a complete spa, chic movie and club entertainment center with exclusive mood lighting fixtures, a tequila bar, a whisky bar, and a wine area with an extensive outdoor spaces with a meticulous pool and pizzeria. The Bel Air Rovello—a shophisticated lifestyle sanctuary for Family, Friends, and Business Partners,” said Jacques Wizman, owner of Ravello.

Bel-Air, nestled in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains a mere twelve miles from Downtown Los Angeles, is a haven of luxury and seclusion, favored by numerous celebrities. The City of Angels beckons just beyond, promising an array of amenities befitting a global metropolis. Explore art at the Getty Center, dine at Michelin-starred restaurants, or embark on outdoor adventures along 75 miles of coastline and extensive biking and hiking trails.

Outside, mature landscaping frames expansive gardens, an outdoor pizza kitchen, and a pool, while upstairs terraces with a fireplace offer an elevated retreat. Additional spaces include a home office, gym, spa quarters with a nail/hair salon, massage room, and steam room. A wine room, a basement entertainment space with a trophy theater, and a three-car garage add further allure. The property's strategic location places it a mere five minutes from the Bel-Air Country Club, ten minutes from The Getty, and eleven miles from Los Angeles International Airport. Santa Monica, with its eclectic offerings, is a convenient twenty-minute drive away.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

