RestoGPT AI Joins NVIDIA Inception Program
RestoGPT AI today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RestoGPT AI is building a “digital employee” that launches, manages, and grows small- and mid-sized (SMB) restaurants’ off-premises pickup and delivery services. By simply ingesting menu links from third-party apps like DoorDash or UberEats, RestoGPT AI instantly builds a direct ordering storefront with built-in features (from payment processing to delivery driver dispatch) for restaurants to begin processing direct orders instantly, with 24-hour onboarding. In addition, each restaurant gets its own AI delivery manager that automatically accepts, manages, and fulfills all orders for staff and increases daily orders using AI phone answering and conversational voice chat ordering.
RestoGPT AI plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception, including the latest NVIDIA GPUs to handle large language models (LLMs), cloud credits, and preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, to help scale and advance the AI employee for SMB restaurants. The program will also offer RestoGPT AI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
“We are thrilled to join the NVIDIA Inception program, as it marks a significant milestone for RestoGPT AI,” said Gary Chaglasyan, co-founder and CEO, RestoGPT AI.
“This collaboration finds us at the perfect time as we begin quickly scaling and onboarding new SMB restaurants from our extensive waitlist, helping us accelerate our development efforts in bringing cutting-edge AI digital employees to every local restaurant,” said Vincent Chaglasyan, co-founder and COO, RestoGPT AI.
NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
RestoGPT AI is also part of Amazon’s AWS Activate Program, the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, and the On Deck Founders Program.
Vincent Chaglasyan
RestoGPT AI
vincent@restogpt-ai.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
TikTok
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Facebook
Twitter