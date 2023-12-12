CA Chief Justice to Attend New Courthouse Event

Officially open for business Jan. 2, the facility at 650 Wake Ave. is the first new courthouse in California to open in more than two years; the last new courthouse was in Sonora and completed in August 2021, according to a California courts press release.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.