Statement from Santa Clara County Superior Court re. CARE Court

Yesterday Governor Newsom identified Santa Clara County as one of 10 underperforming counties to successfully implement CARE Court, based on the rate of petitions on a per capita basis. At the outset, it is important to note that CARE Court petitions are not filed by the Court so the Court does not control the caseload.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.