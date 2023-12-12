Investigation Leads to Improved Cyber Security for Young Worker Readiness Certificate Course

CANADA, December 12 - Released on December 12, 2023

On December 4, 2023, the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety (LRWS) was informed of an unauthorized breach of information within the Young Worker Readiness Certificate Course (YWRCC) application. This application is hosted externally by a third-party and is not integrated with Government of Saskatchewan networks. No provincial systems were impacted.

While an initial investigation did not indicate any evidence that personal information was compromised, there is a potential for information to have been breached. This information would have been provided by users of the application between July 5, 2021, and December 4, 2023, and may include:

Name of individual taking the course;

City/Town the individual is located;

Email address;

Indigenous Identity (not a mandatory field);

School (if they indicate they are taking the course at a school);

Age of individual taking the course, 10-13 14 15 16-18 19 older.



LRWS has been in contact with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, as required by The Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. The initial gap that allowed unauthorized access of the YWRCC application was immediately repaired. LRWS, along with the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, continues to investigate additional methods to increase site security.

Concerned individuals may contact the LRWS privacy officer:

You can also contact the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner:

In Saskatchewan, the YWRCC is required for 14 or 15 year-olds to be able to work. The interactive course helps prepare young people to enter the job market for the first time, and includes information on workplace health and safety, and outlines basic workplace rights and responsibilities.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Gladys WasylenchukLabour Relations and Workplace SafetyReginaPhone: 306-787-2411Email: gladys.wasylenchuk@gov.sk.ca