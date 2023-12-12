Atlanta photographer Ron Sherman's book -- Witness, A Photographic Essay of Humor and Heart -- is available for purchase

Ron Sherman’s new book, Witness – A Photographic Essay of Humor and Heart, is available for purchase. The 140-page coffee table book features 98 images from Mr. Sherman’s vast inventory.

Atlanta-based photographer Ron Sherman’s new book is a testament to his 60 years documenting the people of Atlanta, of Georgia and much of the rest of the country. It’s his fifth book.

Hank Aaron hit his 715th homer to break Babe Ruth’s record and ran the bases as two teenagers tapped him on his shoulders and ran off. (photo by Ron Sherman).

Glamorous dinner for the 1972 Atlanta Steeplechase crowd, referred to as "The Best Lawn Party in Georgia.” (photo by Ron Sherman).