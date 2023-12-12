First TUFF Cost Share Recipients Announced

NASHVILLE – New cost share funding will increase production for agricultural and forestry small businesses and meet nutritional needs of communities located in disadvantaged areas in Tennessee’s urban areas.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is announcing the first round of recipients for the Tennessee Urban Farm and Forestry (TUFF) cost share program.

“This new cost share program improves not only businesses, but the overall health of citizens who live in areas targeted with TUFF funds,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We are committed to supporting Tennessee’s economy and ensuring the responsible stewardship of funds allocated to support our farm and forest families.”

TDA received 15 applications and funding requests exceeded $1.64 million. TUFF is made possible by the State of Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan funding through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Applications were scored independently by three TDA staff members and reevaluated by a larger group of TDA staff with agribusiness expertise.

The scorecard for public health projects takes into account several factors, including the project's contribution to the communities it intends to serve, its effect on minority and underserved groups who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the number of people it aims to impact. Other factors considered are the project's ability to sustain the work beyond the grant period, the readiness and financial capacity to complete the project, and collaboration with industry and community partners.

When assessing small business expansion proposals, several factors are considered. These factors include the project's potential to increase the applicant's operational capacity, the number of jobs that the project will generate, its ability to sustain the work beyond the grant period, readiness and financial capacity to complete the project, and collaboration with industry and community partners.

An independent consulting firm assisted with the process by advising on the application, the scorecard, and data management.

The following businesses will receive funding in round one:

Cumberland River Compact, Montgomery County - Urban Farm

Greener Roots Farm LLC., Davidson County - Urban Farm

Knowledge Quest, Shelby County - Urban Farm

Old School Farm, Davidson County - Agriculture Education

Pecan Hill Farms, Lincoln County - Urban Farm

PURE Youth Athletics Alliance, Shelby County - Agriculture Education

The Works, Inc., Shelby County - Urban Farm

Una Acre Farm Co., Davidson County - Urban Farm

Urban Wood Economy Inc., Shelby County - Urban Sawmill



Approximately $4 million has been set aside to be used to fund the TUFF Program. Eligible applicants that did not receive funding this time may apply for the next round. That application period is Feb. 1- 15, 2024. Additional information can be found online at www.tn.gov/TUFF.

Contact TDA’s Business Development Division at business.development@tn.gov with questions.