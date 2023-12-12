DATCP Opens Wisconsin Farm To School Grant Program Through February 2

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 12, 2023

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for the Wisconsin Farm to School Grant Program through 5 p.m. on Friday, February 2, 2024. DATCP will award a total of up to $250,000 in Farm to School grants.



This one-time, federal funding has been provided with the purpose of expanding or creating new farm to school activities. The goal of the Wisconsin Farm to School Grant Program is to enable communities to develop partnerships, implement initiatives, and strengthen Wisconsin’s farm to school network. Successful projects will gather impact and outcome data, measure grant program demand, and capture success stories for ongoing support and funding. Funds are not intended to provide one-time funding for farm to school meals.



Eligible applications should include three or more partners engaging youth in farm to school activities. Applicants must identify a school food service director, an early care education (ECE) director, and/or an authorized school or community nutrition program representative.



Projects ranging in size from $10,000 to $40,000 will be funded for one year following a competitive review process. Eligible expenses include salaries, equipment rental/lease, materials, and supplies. Matching funds of 25% of the award, or 20% of the total project, is required. Selected applicants will be contracted for work to begin in March 2024.



​An informational webinar on the Farm to School grant will be hosted by DATCP at 1 p.m. on January 11, 2024. Registration is required. To register for the webinar, access the grant information and application materials, or learn more about the program, visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/FarmToSchool.aspx. For more information on the grant, email DATCPdadgrants@wisconsin.gov.



