Data Analysis and Real World Interrogation Network (DARWIN EU)

DARWIN EU collaborates with data partners who help generatereal-world evidence that can be used in scientific evaluations and regulatory decision-making.

Data partners enable DARWIN EU to use their data in its scientific studies and provide results and analyses to the DARWIN EU coordination centre, in accordance with data protection rules.

Public and private institutions with access to real-world healthcare data can apply to be a DARWIN EU data partner in 2023.

Acall for expressions of interest is open to organisations overseeing a variety of data sources, such as hospitals, primary care providers, health insurance providers, patient registries and biobanks.

Visit the DARWIN EU website for more information and how to apply.

In 2023, DARWIN EU aims to onboard ten new data partners and initiate sixteen studies using real-world data.

In 2022, DARWIN EU onboarded its first ten data partners and initiated its first four studies.

Data partners were selected after consulting the DARWIN EU Advisory Board and following the prioritisation criteria below:

Continuous data collection (at least annual data updates)

A lag time of less than six months in data availability for analysis and capture of health outcomes and medicines prescribing or dispensing

Data converted into the Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership (OMOP) common data model

The DARWIN EU data partners onboarded in 2022 are listed below: