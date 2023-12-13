Rotary International District 5000 Joins Forces with Our Mayberry to Rebuild Maui Following Devastating Fires

Rotary in action on Maui

Nationwide "Lift Up Maui" Fundraiser Aims to Raise Money for Families and Businesses Affected by the Fires

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mayberry and Rotary International District 5000, representing 56 Rotary and Rotaract clubs across the state of Hawaii, have launched Lift Up Maui—a nationwide fundraising campaign aimed at rebuilding Lahaina, Maui and neighboring areas that were ravaged by disastrous wildfires. With rebuilding costs projected to exceed $5.5 billion, the blazes left unprecedented destruction in their wake. Lift Up Maui seeks to rally broad support to help impacted families and businesses get back on their feet.

Our Mayberry's state-of-the-art fundraising platform offers seamless donation processes, real-time tracking of funds raised, and transparent reporting to ensure donors have full visibility and confidence in their contributions. This advanced technology is vital in mobilizing resources efficiently and effectively for such a large-scale rebuilding effort.

Our Mayberry also will work to raise awareness of the effort in local communities where Rotarians are actively participating in Lift Up Maui fundraising efforts and to promote the fundraiser nationally in stories featuring Hawaiians who have suffered from the destruction of the community. These stories will be pushed to media outlets across the country and featured in the nationally syndicated CBS News Radio program, America Changed Forever and on the award-winning podcast network District Productive, whose podcasts have been downloaded more than 26 million times.

"As active members of Hawaii Rotary District 5000, we have personally witnessed the heart-wrenching devastation caused by the recent tragedy on Maui,” said Joshua Laguana, Rotary District 5000 Foundation Board of Directors, Hawaii Rotary District 5000 Public Image Chair, President of the Rotary Club of Hickam Pearl Harbor, and Assistant Rotary Governor for Central Oahu. “Through the generosity from donors throughout the world, we have been able to provide immediate relief to the wildfire victims through gas cards, grocery cards, vocational scholarships, and much more. Our collaboration with Our Mayberry broadens our capacity to generate essential funds for The Maui Fires Relief Fund, aimed at intermediate and long-term recovery efforts from the destructive fire.”

Laguana added: “Rotary has earned its reputation as one of the most reliable and trustworthy organizations for disaster relief due to its rich history, transparent working methods, and its deep roots within local communities. Rotary members are not only dedicated volunteers but also prominent figures in their respective communities, often holding leadership roles that provide them with valuable insights into the specific needs and priorities of the affected areas. This ensures that funds are directed where they are needed most, making a tangible and positive impact on the lives of those facing the aftermath of this tragic event."

"Our platform is uniquely equipped to handle large-scale fundraising challenges. This initiative for Lahaina, Maui, reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for community rebuilding and resilience," said Shawn Tacey, CEO, Our Mayberry.

"As a native Hawaiian and Rotarian, the Maul fire's impact on Maui is deeply personal to me. Our Mayberry, which I co-founded to help those in need, aligns perfectly with Rotary's principles. Our technology not only powers fundraising but also instills trust and transparency, ensuring a significant positive impact for Maui's rebuilding efforts," stated Chris Nakea, CTO, Our Mayberry.

ABOUT OUR MAYBERRY

Seattle-based Our Mayberry leverages cutting-edge technology to drive positive change. Our innovative cloud platform unites businesses, consumers, and nonprofits around shared social impact goals. Features like customizable fundraising tools and online impact shopping marketplaces help communities advocate, fundraise, and shop with purpose. By facilitating connections and collaboration, we are transforming how people give back. Join us in leveraging technology's potential to revitalize communities, support critical needs, and create lasting impact. Learn more at www.ourmayberry.com.

ABOUT ROTARY INTERNATIONAL

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Learn more at www.rotary.org.

